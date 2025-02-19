All Ways to Open the Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite‘s newest season, Lawless, is seemingly taking the name very seriously, with the core theme centered on heists and thievery. Vaults will be returning this season, so here’s what we know so far about opening them in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

How To Open the Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Courtesy of the season reveal trailer, there are currently three known ways of opening Vaults in Fortnite‘s Lawlessseason:

Use the brand-new Rocket Drill to drill your way into a Vault.

Get a hold of the Plasma Burst Rifle and laser your way through the entrance.

Pop the new Meltanite TNT explosive on the door and blow open the door.

There are bound to be other ways to open Vaults, with previous seasons requiring keycards or completing a task or two to gain entry. For now, it seems destruction and plenty of patience will be the surefire way, but we’ll be sure to update you with more ways when the season arrives on February 21.

If anything, much like previous seasons, expect to meet heavy resistance via enemy AI guarding Vaults or players who are thinking just like you are and want some high-tier loot.

Vault Contents in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Referring back to the season trailer, viewers get a brief look at what is behind the Vault’s closed doors. Upon opening, Big Dill’s Medallion is shown to be encased, while there are chests also inside, most likely carrying high-tier loot. If the wide-angle shot of the Gold Bars is any indicator, players can also expect a ton of gold behind those doors.

And that’s all we know about opening Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Lawless launches on February 21, and if the leaks are any indicators, players are in for a wild ride with possible skin crossovers like Yakuza and the now-confirmed Mortal Kombat appearance.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

