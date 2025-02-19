Forgot password
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 key art
Image via Epic Games
All Ways to Open the Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Image of John Esposito
John Esposito
Published: Feb 19, 2025 07:45 am

Fortnite‘s newest season, Lawless, is seemingly taking the name very seriously, with the core theme centered on heists and thievery. Vaults will be returning this season, so here’s what we know so far about opening them in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

How To Open the Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Fortnite new weapons for Vault opening
Screenshot via Epic Games YouTube

Courtesy of the season reveal trailer, there are currently three known ways of opening Vaults in Fortnite‘s Lawlessseason:

  • Use the brand-new Rocket Drill to drill your way into a Vault.
  • Get a hold of the Plasma Burst Rifle and laser your way through the entrance.
  • Pop the new Meltanite TNT explosive on the door and blow open the door.

There are bound to be other ways to open Vaults, with previous seasons requiring keycards or completing a task or two to gain entry. For now, it seems destruction and plenty of patience will be the surefire way, but we’ll be sure to update you with more ways when the season arrives on February 21.

If anything, much like previous seasons, expect to meet heavy resistance via enemy AI guarding Vaults or players who are thinking just like you are and want some high-tier loot.

Vault Contents in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Referring back to the season trailer, viewers get a brief look at what is behind the Vault’s closed doors. Upon opening, Big Dill’s Medallion is shown to be encased, while there are chests also inside, most likely carrying high-tier loot. If the wide-angle shot of the Gold Bars is any indicator, players can also expect a ton of gold behind those doors.

And that’s all we know about opening Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Lawless launches on February 21, and if the leaks are any indicators, players are in for a wild ride with possible skin crossovers like Yakuza and the now-confirmed Mortal Kombat appearance.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Image of John Esposito
John Esposito
Contributing Writer with a focus on video games for The Escapist and a part of the team since 2025. John loves a good single-player game, with some personal favorites being Cyberpunk 2077, Devil May Cry, God of War, and just about all of PlayStation's classics. When he's not writing or gaming, you can catch him trying to figure out how to work his camera or not using his Sport Management degree.
