All Weapon Nerfs & Buffs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4

The arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) Season 4 has introduced a variety of updates to the game, including adjustments to the current weapon landscape. Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in MW3 Season 4.

All Weapon Buffs & Nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 4

The weapon nerfs and buffs arriving with Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 don’t necessarily overhaul the meta for many popular guns. However, as we know by now, even the slightest adjustment to a gun could remove it from our arsenal entirely. This time around, assault rifles and submachine guns saw the majority of the tweaks, especially the BP50 and several meta SMGs, including the Rival-9 and Striker 9. Check out the full list of nerfs and buffs for MW3 Season 4:

Assault Rifles

BP50 Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.8m/s (-4%). Decreased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.5m/s (-4%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7m/s to 6.8m/s (-3%). JAK Revenger Kit Decreased movement speed from 5.5m/s to 5.1m/s (-7%). Decreased crouch movement speed from 2.6m/s to 2.4m/s (-8%). Decreased sprint speed from 6.2m/s to 5.8m/s (-6%). Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7.7m/s to 7.1m/s (-8%). Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.3m/s to 3.1m/s (-6%). Decreased maximum damage from 32 to 28 (-13%). Decreased near-medium damage from 28 to 25 (-11%). Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%).

MCW Increased head damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.25x.



Submachine Guns

FJX Horus Decreased recoil gun kick from 42.5deg/s to 35.4deg/s (-17%). Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 17.8m (+75%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 25.4m (+25%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x. No Stock Mod Increased ADS movement speed benefit from 9% to 12%. Lopper LX-D Stock Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.

RAM-9 Increased maximum damage range from 11.2m to 12.4m (+11%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

AMR9 Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Rival-9 Fixed an issue causing the Trebuchet Brake Attachment to be unavailable. Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 11.4m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%). JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Increased rate of fire from 682rpm to 882rpm (+29%). Increased maximum damage from 26 to 33 (+27%). Increased near-medium damage from 24 to 30 (+25%). Increased minimum damage from 22 to 28 (+27%). Decreased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.5x to 1.1x. Decreased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

HRM-9 Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 17.8m (+8%). Increased near-medium damage range from 24.1m to 25.4m (+5%).

Striker 9 Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%). Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Striker Increased maximum damage range from 9.7m to 10.9m (+13%). Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%).

WSP-9 Increased maximum damage range from 18.5m to 24.1m (+30%). Increased near-medium damage range from 25.1m to 31.8m (+26%).



Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8 MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion Kit Resolved an issue causing recoil overcorrection after firing.



Launchers

RGL-80 Decreased aim down sight time from 310ms to 260ms (-16%). Decreased explosive damage by 80% in Hardcore game modes.



RGL-80 explosive damage is now scaled to align with the Hardcore player health scalar.

And those are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 Season 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

