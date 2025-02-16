While you can purchase and pick up weapons throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can also craft your own. However, you need to get the sketches for them first, before you can craft them at a forge. Here are all weapon sketch locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Every Weapon Sketch and Where to Find it in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

When it comes to just weapon sketches, you can find 27 of them around the regions you explore. With this many weapons available for crafting, you’re sure to find one that suits your playstyle. Luckily, you can pick up a good number of sketches from vendors, and get repairs while you’re there. However, the stock of vendors is randomized, so you might not see the sketches each time you visit one. If you don’t see the sketch for sale, you will need to wait about a week in-game for their stock to change.

Sketch Location Weapon Information Ataman’s Sabre Found in a chest in the Monastery Vineyard in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 18 Strength and 22 Agility to use. Basilard Purchased from the weaponsmith in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 13 Strength and 13 Agility to use. Battle Longsword Purchased from Blacksmith Zdimir in Grund. Sword that requires 16 Strength and 17 Agility to use. Bearded Axe Purchased from blacksmiths in Kuttenberg. Heavy weapon that requires 9 Strength and 5 Agility to use. Broad Axe Purchased from Radovan in Tachov, Osina in Trosky, or Zdimir in Grund. Heavy weapons that requires 16 Strength and 9 Agility to use. Broad Longsword Found on a shelf in the Trosky Castle Armory. Sword that requires 16 Strength and 19 Agility to use. Broadsword Purchased from general traders. Sword that requires 12 Strength and 16 Agility to use. Brunswick’s Poleaxe Reward from the pre-order quest “The Lion’s Crest.” Polearm that requires 15 Strength and 10 Agility to use. Carpenter’s Axe Purchased from general traders. Heavy weapon that requires 9 Strength and 4 Agility to use. Common Longsword Purchased from Radovan in Tachov, Osina in Trosky, or blacksmiths in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 14 Strength and 16 Agility to use. Common Sabre Purchased from general traders, but with a low chance to appear. Sword that requires 9 Strength and 13 Agility to use. Cuman Fokos Purchased from the blacksmith in Sigimund’s Camp. Heavy weapon that requires 12 Strength and 5 Agility to use. Cuman Shashka Purchased from a blacksmith in Kuttenberg or found in a Kuttenberg Deserter’s Camp. Sword that requires 7 Strength and 7 Agility to use. Dueling Longsword Found in a chest in the Locked Dugout in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 18 Strength and 17 Agility to use. Executioner’s Axe Found in the Overgrown Dugout in Trosky’s region. Heavy weapon that requires 15 Strength and 10 Agility to use. Falchion Purchased from Sebastian or Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 10 Strength and 11 Agility to use. Homemade Hunting Sword Purchased from Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 4 Strength and 6 Agility to use. Horseman’s Pick Found in the Mesoles or Caravan Remains in Kuttenberg. Heavy weapon that requires 18 Strength and 13 Agility to use. Hunting Sword Purchased from Radovan in Tachov, Osina in Trosky, or blacksmiths in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 4 Strength and 6 Agility to use. Knight’s Axe Purchased from Sebastian in Kuttenberg. Heavy weapon that requires 20 Strength and 14 Agility to use. Knight’s Longsword Purchased from Sebastian in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 10 Strength and 13 Agility to use. Knight’s Sword Purchased from Osina in Trosky. Sword that requires 18 Strength and 22 Agility to use. Military Sword Purchased from Radovan in Tachov or Sebastian/Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 6 Strength and 10 Agility to use. Noble’s Hunting Sword Purchased from the innkeeper in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 11 Strength and 14 Agility to use. Noble’s Sword Found in Enemy Camps or Abandoned Forges in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 14 Strength and 19 Agility to use. Shell Hunting Sword Found in Enemy Camps in Kuttenberg. Sword that requires 10 Strength and 12 Agility to use. Work Axe Purchased from Radovan in Tachov. Heavy weapon that requires 6 Strength and 3 Agility to use.

That covers all weapon sketches and where they’re located in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. From here, you’re ready to master strike your enemies and fulfill your quest as Henry.

