All Weapon Sketch Locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Melissa Sarnowski
Published: Feb 15, 2025 08:51 pm

While you can purchase and pick up weapons throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can also craft your own. However, you need to get the sketches for them first, before you can craft them at a forge. Here are all weapon sketch locations in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Every Weapon Sketch and Where to Find it in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

When it comes to just weapon sketches, you can find 27 of them around the regions you explore. With this many weapons available for crafting, you’re sure to find one that suits your playstyle. Luckily, you can pick up a good number of sketches from vendors, and get repairs while you’re there. However, the stock of vendors is randomized, so you might not see the sketches each time you visit one. If you don’t see the sketch for sale, you will need to wait about a week in-game for their stock to change.

SketchLocationWeapon Information
Ataman’s SabreFound in a chest in the Monastery Vineyard in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 18 Strength and 22 Agility to use.
BasilardPurchased from the weaponsmith in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 13 Strength and 13 Agility to use.
Battle LongswordPurchased from Blacksmith Zdimir in Grund.Sword that requires 16 Strength and 17 Agility to use.
Bearded AxePurchased from blacksmiths in Kuttenberg.Heavy weapon that requires 9 Strength and 5 Agility to use.
Broad AxePurchased from Radovan in Tachov, Osina in Trosky, or Zdimir in Grund.Heavy weapons that requires 16 Strength and 9 Agility to use.
Broad LongswordFound on a shelf in the Trosky Castle Armory.Sword that requires 16 Strength and 19 Agility to use.
BroadswordPurchased from general traders.Sword that requires 12 Strength and 16 Agility to use.
Brunswick’s PoleaxeReward from the pre-order quest “The Lion’s Crest.”Polearm that requires 15 Strength and 10 Agility to use.
Carpenter’s AxePurchased from general traders.Heavy weapon that requires 9 Strength and 4 Agility to use.
Common LongswordPurchased from Radovan in Tachov, Osina in Trosky, or blacksmiths in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 14 Strength and 16 Agility to use.
Common SabrePurchased from general traders, but with a low chance to appear.Sword that requires 9 Strength and 13 Agility to use.
Cuman FokosPurchased from the blacksmith in Sigimund’s Camp.Heavy weapon that requires 12 Strength and 5 Agility to use.
Cuman ShashkaPurchased from a blacksmith in Kuttenberg or found in a Kuttenberg Deserter’s Camp.Sword that requires 7 Strength and 7 Agility to use.
Dueling LongswordFound in a chest in the Locked Dugout in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 18 Strength and 17 Agility to use.
Executioner’s AxeFound in the Overgrown Dugout in Trosky’s region.Heavy weapon that requires 15 Strength and 10 Agility to use.
FalchionPurchased from Sebastian or Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 10 Strength and 11 Agility to use.
Homemade Hunting SwordPurchased from Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 4 Strength and 6 Agility to use.
Horseman’s PickFound in the Mesoles or Caravan Remains in Kuttenberg. Heavy weapon that requires 18 Strength and 13 Agility to use.
Hunting SwordPurchased from Radovan in Tachov, Osina in Trosky, or blacksmiths in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 4 Strength and 6 Agility to use.
Knight’s AxePurchased from Sebastian in Kuttenberg.Heavy weapon that requires 20 Strength and 14 Agility to use.
Knight’s LongswordPurchased from Sebastian in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 10 Strength and 13 Agility to use.
Knight’s SwordPurchased from Osina in Trosky.Sword that requires 18 Strength and 22 Agility to use.
Military SwordPurchased from Radovan in Tachov or Sebastian/Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 6 Strength and 10 Agility to use.
Noble’s Hunting SwordPurchased from the innkeeper in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 11 Strength and 14 Agility to use.
Noble’s SwordFound in Enemy Camps or Abandoned Forges in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 14 Strength and 19 Agility to use.
Shell Hunting SwordFound in Enemy Camps in Kuttenberg.Sword that requires 10 Strength and 12 Agility to use.
Work AxePurchased from Radovan in Tachov.Heavy weapon that requires 6 Strength and 3 Agility to use.

That covers all weapon sketches and where they’re located in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. From here, you’re ready to master strike your enemies and fulfill your quest as Henry.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
