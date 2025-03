NBA 2K25 always finds new ways to keep its playerbase happy. Whether it’s new cards in MyTeam or additions to MyCAREER, the game is constantly changing. In fact, every week, players can wear different clothes to earn rewards. Here are all the Wear & Earn Wednesday eligible clothes in NBA 2K25.

Recommended Videos

All Wear & Earn Wednesday Eligible Clothes in NBA 2K25

Every Wednesday, NBA 2K25 opens up new pop-up shops around The City that offer cosmetic items that players can purchase. The added bonus is that wearing the items in games will earn players 2x REP. Here are all of the Wear & Earn Wednesday clothes in NBA 2K25 for March 5, 2025:

Item Price Klay Thompson MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Dirk Nowitzki MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC James Harden MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Jimmy Butler MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Joel Embiid MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Moses Malone MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Kawhi Leonard MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Amar’e Stoudmire MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Kevin Durant MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Kevin Garnett MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Anthony Edwards MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Jayson Tatum MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Nikola Jokic MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Kyrie Irving MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Tyler Herro MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Lamar Odom MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Chris Bosh MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Larry Bird MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Zach Levine MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Victor Wembanyama MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC De’Aaron Fox MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Hakeem Olajuwon MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Luka Doncic MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Magic Johnson MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Julius Irving MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Devin Booker MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Artis Gilmore MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Zion Williamson MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Chris Mullen MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Michael Jordan MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 LeBron James MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Damian Lillard MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Stephen Curry MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Shaquille O’Neal MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC Season 3 Scottie Pippen MYTEAM Oversize Tee 13,000 VC

It’s easy to tell when a player is wearing an eligible Wear & Earn Wednesday item, as an icon will appear above their heads in The City. However, before shelling out VC for some new duds, it’s important to know what’s up for grabs.

Related: NBA 2K25 Locker Codes (March 2025)

What Is REP in NBA 2K25?

Essentially, REP is like a rank, with players having to earn XP to hit the next tier. It takes a lot of work to move up the REP board, which is why events like Wear & Earn Wednesday are so essential. Here are all of the REP ranks in MyCAREER and The City in NBA 2K25:

Rookie I

Rookie II

Rookie III

Rookie IV

Rookie V

Starter I

Starter II

Starter III

Starter IV

Starter V

Veteran I

Veteran II

Veteran III

Veteran IV

Veteran V

Legend I

Legend II

Legend III

Legend IV

Legend V

And those are all the Wear & Earn Wednesday eligible clothes in NBA 2K25. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to change your nickname in MyCAREER in the basketball game.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy