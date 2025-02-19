All White Lotus Season 3 Filming Locations

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is an anthology series that explores various social themes like class divide, sexuality, religion, and spirituality. What’s special about the series is that each season takes us to a new locale. Here’s a list of all filming locations in The White Lotus Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed?

The White Lotus Season 3 is set in Thailand, so yeah, you guessed it. The show was primarily filmed in Thailand. More specifically, the main filming location was the Four Seasons Resort in Koh Samui, which is located on the northeastern coast of the country.

This comes as no surprise, considering that every season of the show has been filmed at a Four Seasons hotel so far. And before you ask, yes, it is possible to book a room at the Four Seasons Koh Samui, but do note that it’s a 5-star hotel, so be prepared to shell out a pretty penny.

Other Filming Locations in The White Lotus Season 3

Most of the show was shot in Koh Samui, but the following locations in Bangkok and Phuket were also used for certain parts of the show:

Choeng Mon Beach

Am Samui Resort Taling Ngam

Wat Phu Khao Thong temple

Cape Fahn Hotel

Pi Samui Beach Club

Dusit Dheva Cultural Center

Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park

Phuket Yacht Haven Marina

Cafe Del Mar

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok

And that’s everything you need to know about the filming locations for The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information about the series, including the catchy Thai song that plays in episode 1, as well as why the intro theme has been changed this season.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy