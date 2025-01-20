All World Boss Locations And Items in Jujutsu Infinite [World Boss Update]

The new World Boss and Trading update just dropped for Jujutsu Infinite. I’m going to show you how to find all the new world bosses as well as give you some tips. We’ll also go over all the new items you can get from these bosses. Here are all world boss locations and items in Jujutsu Infinite.

Recommended Videos

How to Find World Bosses in Jujutsu Infinite

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Here’s everything you need to know about world bosses before we dive into their locations and items below:

All world bosses from the update have a chance to spawn every hour at exactly XX:00 server time at the locations you’ll find below.

Only one boss spawns every hour so you’ll have to check all spots to see which boss spawned.

The time is not world time but instead server time.

This means that each server will have a unique world time, and you can hop servers instead of waiting for bosses to spawn on your own. You can do this with the icon in the top right.

To be able to get drops from world bosses, you need to damage at least 15% of their HP as kill credit. Stay tuned to Discord in case Robby lowers this.

Let’s check out all boss locations and items.

Monk of the Lake Location and Items in Jujutsu Infinite

Video by The Escapist

You can find the Monk of the Lake near the starting town. You can teleport to the town without a mission with J and follow my path above. Essentially, you want to climb to the roof of the tallest shrine, where the Clan Head is. Then face toward the town below and look to the right. You’ll see the lake area, and you just have to go straight to the right until you reach a lonely Shrine gate in the middle of the lake. This is where the Monk spawns and here are all the items you can get from the Monk.

Name Description How to Get Monk Beads Crafting item Monk of the Lake drops 5 at 15% kill credit. Golden Chains of Fortune Armor (Ring):

+80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party. Drops from the Monk or craftable in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Monk Beads. Scroll of Demonic Hellstomp Skill Scroll: You wind up a kick into the ground causing massive destruction. Huge AOE move that deals a lot of damage, but has a large windup and is cancellable Special Grade drop from the Monk of The Lake Cloak of Fortune Armor (Outerwear):

+80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party. Craft in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm, 100 Monk Beads, and 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball.

Mantis Curse Location and Items in Jujutsu Infinite

Video by The Escapist

The Mantis Curse is also near the starting town. Again, teleport to the town with J without a mission, it’s the default teleport location. Climb the tallest shrine with the monk and look ahead toward the town. As in the video above you’ll want to head forward and slightly to the left. In a short while, you’ll reach a swampy area with bamboo trees. This is where the Mantis Curse spawns and here are all the items you can get.

Name Description How to Get Mantis Arm Crafting item Mantis Curse drops 5 at 15% kill credit. Suit of Fortune Armor (Shirt):

+80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party. Drops from the Mantis Curse or craftable in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm. Scroll of Mantis Kick Skill Scroll: You perform a kick which causes a green slash. Upon hitting the ground, it divides into more green slashes which can hit others. Legendary drop from the Mantis Curse. Cloak of Fortune Armor (Outerwear):

+80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party. Craft in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm, 100 Monk Beads, and 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball.

Egg Jaw Location and Items in Jujutsu Infinite

Video by The Escapist

The Egg Jaw is the furthest from the starting town. As with all bosses, I’ll start from the starting town by teleporting there with J without a mission selected. Then, from the largest shrine building, go straight ahead until you exit the town area and then head right as in the video. Eventually, you’ll reach a dimly lit area with rock formations across the lake. This is where the Egg Jaw spawns and here are the items you can get from it.

Name Description How to Get Egg Jaw Eyeball Crafting item Egg Jaw drops 5 at 15% kill credit. Trousers of Fortune Armor (Pants):

+80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party. Drops from Egg Jaw or craftable in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball. Scroll of Acid Spit Skill Scroll: You spit out acid that causes AOE damage. Legendary drop from Egg Jaw. Cloak of Fortune Armor (Outerwear):

+80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party. Craft in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm, 100 Monk Beads, and 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball.

And that’s it for my guide on all world bosses and items in Jujutsu Infinite’s new update. Check out our best weapon tier list for more Jujutsu Infinite guides.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy