Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
all world bosses and items in jujutsu infinite
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games

All World Boss Locations And Items in Jujutsu Infinite [World Boss Update]

Here's everything you need to know about the new Jujutsu Infinite world bosses and items update.
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Jan 20, 2025 06:04 am

The new World Boss and Trading update just dropped for Jujutsu Infinite. I’m going to show you how to find all the new world bosses as well as give you some tips. We’ll also go over all the new items you can get from these bosses. Here are all world boss locations and items in Jujutsu Infinite.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How to Find World Bosses in Jujutsu Infinite

  • egg jaw world boss guide in jujutsu infinite
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • monk of the lake world boss guide in jujutsu infinite
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • mantis curse world boss guide in jujutsu infinite
    Screenshot by The Escapist

Here’s everything you need to know about world bosses before we dive into their locations and items below:

  • All world bosses from the update have a chance to spawn every hour at exactly XX:00 server time at the locations you’ll find below.
  • Only one boss spawns every hour so you’ll have to check all spots to see which boss spawned.
  • The time is not world time but instead server time.
  • This means that each server will have a unique world time, and you can hop servers instead of waiting for bosses to spawn on your own. You can do this with the icon in the top right.
  • To be able to get drops from world bosses, you need to damage at least 15% of their HP as kill credit. Stay tuned to Discord in case Robby lowers this.

Let’s check out all boss locations and items.

Monk of the Lake Location and Items in Jujutsu Infinite

monk of the lake world boss location in jujutsu infinite
Video by The Escapist

You can find the Monk of the Lake near the starting town. You can teleport to the town without a mission with J and follow my path above. Essentially, you want to climb to the roof of the tallest shrine, where the Clan Head is. Then face toward the town below and look to the right. You’ll see the lake area, and you just have to go straight to the right until you reach a lonely Shrine gate in the middle of the lake. This is where the Monk spawns and here are all the items you can get from the Monk.

NameDescriptionHow to Get
Monk BeadsCrafting itemMonk of the Lake drops 5 at 15% kill credit.
Golden Chains of FortuneArmor (Ring):
+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party.		Drops from the Monk or craftable in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Monk Beads.
Scroll of Demonic HellstompSkill Scroll: You wind up a kick into the ground causing massive destruction. Huge AOE move that deals a lot of damage, but has a large windup and is cancellableSpecial Grade drop from the Monk of The Lake
Cloak of FortuneArmor (Outerwear):
+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party.		Craft in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm, 100 Monk Beads, and 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball.

Mantis Curse Location and Items in Jujutsu Infinite

mantis curse world boss location in jujutsu infinite
Video by The Escapist

The Mantis Curse is also near the starting town. Again, teleport to the town with J without a mission, it’s the default teleport location. Climb the tallest shrine with the monk and look ahead toward the town. As in the video above you’ll want to head forward and slightly to the left. In a short while, you’ll reach a swampy area with bamboo trees. This is where the Mantis Curse spawns and here are all the items you can get.

NameDescriptionHow to Get
Mantis ArmCrafting itemMantis Curse drops 5 at 15% kill credit.
Suit of FortuneArmor (Shirt):
+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party.		Drops from the Mantis Curse or craftable in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm.
Scroll of Mantis KickSkill Scroll: You perform a kick which causes a green slash. Upon hitting the ground, it divides into more green slashes which can hit others.Legendary drop from the Mantis Curse.
Cloak of FortuneArmor (Outerwear):
+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party.		Craft in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm, 100 Monk Beads, and 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball.

Egg Jaw Location and Items in Jujutsu Infinite

egg jaw world boss location in jujutsu infinite
Video by The Escapist

The Egg Jaw is the furthest from the starting town. As with all bosses, I’ll start from the starting town by teleporting there with J without a mission selected. Then, from the largest shrine building, go straight ahead until you exit the town area and then head right as in the video. Eventually, you’ll reach a dimly lit area with rock formations across the lake. This is where the Egg Jaw spawns and here are the items you can get from it.

NameDescriptionHow to Get
Egg Jaw EyeballCrafting itemEgg Jaw drops 5 at 15% kill credit.
Trousers of FortuneArmor (Pants):
+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party.		Drops from Egg Jaw or craftable in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball.
Scroll of Acid SpitSkill Scroll: You spit out acid that causes AOE damage.Legendary drop from Egg Jaw.
Cloak of FortuneArmor (Outerwear):
+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: +0.1x Luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Luck bonuses. If you have all four Fortune set items, Gourds apply to everyone in the party.		Craft in the new World Bosses tab for 100 Mantis Arm, 100 Monk Beads, and 100 Egg Jaw Eyeball.

And that’s it for my guide on all world bosses and items in Jujutsu Infinite’s new update. Check out our best weapon tier list for more Jujutsu Infinite guides.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
Gordan loves to dive into the nitty-gritty of roleplaying games whether it be a massive title like Baldur's Gate 3 or a hidden RPG gem on Roblox. You can always find him in the nooks and crannies of multiplayer games searching for secrets. That is when he's not running D&D for his friends.