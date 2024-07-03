Pavo Plum in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by The Escapist
All Wuthering Waves Pavo Plum Locations & Best Farming Route

Tasty plums.
The new region added in Wuthering Waves version 1.1 features several new Ascension Materials. Among them is Pavo Plum, which you need to level up the fiery Phoenix lady, Changli.

Table of contents

Where to Find Pavo Plum in Wuthering Waves

Similar to Loong’s Pearl, you can only get Pavo Plum from Mountain Firmament in Wuthering Waves. This local specialty item is a bright red and white fruit that looks quite similar to a flower. It has a dark stem, and you can harvest several fruits from one plant.

You can only enter Mountain Firmament once you begin Chapter 1, Act 7: Thaw of Eons main quest after defeating Dreamless. Rover and Changli will ride a small boat that takes them to this dangerous and isolated island. Luckily, you don’t need to complete the main story since the area containing Pavo Plum is easy to access.

As usual, I recommend equipping your Sensor ability so you can detect this fruit. The plant’s size is quite small, and it is easily hidden between the tall blades of grass.

West of Luminous Shore

The first Pavo Plum farming spot in Wuthering Waves.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Pavo Plum farming spot is located on the west side of Luminous Shore. You will automatically unlock the Nexus Resonance tower when you first step foot on Mountain Firmament. Just head west after using the teleportation point, and you can find three Pavo Plum plants from this area.

East of Luminous Shore

The second Pavo Plum farming spot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

After you grab the Pavo Plum on the west side, you can head east to find three more plants. You can easily reach this area by walking underneath the rock arch at the center of Luminous Shore. Be careful when exploring this region, though, since there is a group of Dwarf Cassowaries nearby.

Luminous Shore Arch

The third Pavo Plum farming spot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The last farming spot is located on top of the rock arch in the middle of Luminous Shore. Near the pillar light puzzle, you can discover a large group of Pavo Plum plants.

Where to Buy Pavo Plum

You can purchase Pavo Plum at Shifang Pharmacy.
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you need more Pavo Plum to ascend your units, you can head to Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. This shop is located on the lowest floor in the center of the city. Every week, you can purchase up to 15 fruits for 3,000 Credits each.

Wuthering Waves is available now for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC.

