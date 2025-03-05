All WWE 2K25 MyRISE Features and Unlockables

The WWE Universe finally gets to tag back in with WWE 2K25. This year’s game is stacked with new content offerings and improvements to already existing modes. Here’s everything you need to know about MyRISE in WWE 2K25, from new features to unlockables.

Recommended Videos

MyRise in WWE 2K25, Explained

WWE 2K25’s MyRISE mode will see players wrestling in NXT as customizable superstars against NXT’s roster and WWE superstars alike. The new storyline, called Mutiny, will feature prominent WWE superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch infiltrating NXT in order to prove their supremacy across the entire WWE Universe.

In WWE 2K25, players will create a custom superstar for both the male and female divisions. Once players complete their full journey of the Mutiny storyline, they’ll be able to either replay it with their current characters and their stats, or make new ones entirely. MyRISE Mutiny will have multiple endings, so the official WWE 2K website recommends finishing your story multiple times in order to encounter exclusive allies like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley on a subsequent playthrough.

WWE 2K25 MyRISE Character Creation

A Custom Superstar makes her fiery entrance into the ring in WWE 2K25 MyRISE Mutiny

In WWE 2K25, players will be able to customize their very own NXT Superstars. From physical appearance, ring attire, personality, and the new ability to select casual clothes to appear in promos and non-arena occurrences, MyRISE has tons of options to create your own character.

Once you select whether you want to start in the Men’s or Women’s division, your Custom Superstar can be assigned one of three personality types; Bold and Brash, Comedic and Fun, and finally Scheming and Calculated. This choice will affect the way your Custom Superstar interacts with the world, other Superstars, and affects which stories are available in your MyRISE narrative.

Related: All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (March 2025)

What Can You Unlock in WWE 2K25 MyRISE Mutiny?

Along with the typical ways to unlock rewards, WWE 2K25 MyRISE mode also features new live events. These are optional matches, which can reward “Superstars, MyFACTION cards, and original MyRISE characters,” per the WWE 2K Blog. Some of the rewards from live events include Mutiny Demon Finn Bálor and MyRISE original character Cole Quinn with a new look for WWE 2K25.

Players can unlock several WWE Superstars and MyRISE originals by playing the MyRISE mode. Here’s every character you can unlock in WWE 2K25 MyRISE:

Alundra Blayze

Ava Moreno

Chase

Chosen

Cole Quinn

DDP

El Mago Jr

El Ordinario

Hector Flores

John Cena ’12

Josie Jane

La Cangrejita Loca

Meilee “Fanny” Fan

Odyssey Rift

Paragon Jay Pierce

Psycho Sally

R-Truth

Randy Orton ’15

Rhea Ripley ’17

Rhea Ripley ’20

Scott Steiner ’03

Stardust

Super Cena

The Manifestation

Undashing Cody Rhodes

And that’s all the features and unlockables in WWE 2K25 MyRise.

WWE 2K25 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 14th, with Early Access starting on March 7th.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy