Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

Have you recently learned a new language and now want the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 10 release date to see if you can fully master it? Well, that’s very specific, but we can at least help you out by giving you the release date you’re after.

Recommended Videos

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 10 release date is September 4th. The series remains a fairly wholesome affair, although some darker undercurrents have started to appear now, mostly in the form of Masachika’s past and his adoptive family. We’re not really sure why slice-of-life shows insist on randomly adding a tragic D&D backstory into the mix, but hey, at least this one’s still very enjoyable for the most part.

Related: I Parry Everything Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 9?

Episode 9 kicks things off with some high-society drama thanks to Masachika’s adoptive grandfather. He’s clearly a bad guy and looks a bit like a more evil Colonel Sanders. We hear that Masachika was born with incredible gifts and is very talented, and the grandfather tells Yuki not to lose to him at any cost because it’d be an embarrassment, basically. It’s all bad vibes.

The rest of the episode has Alya and Masachika talking about how Taniyama was ridiculed and shouldn’t have been, a confiscated book being a big issue, and Masachika sort of ending up with a mini-harem in the Student Council. People then get hypnotized and start stripping, which is probably not a great idea in the Student Council room, and then things end. We’ll see the fallout when Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian‘s tenth episode arrives on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy