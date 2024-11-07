Amazon Working on Mass Effect TV Series for Streaming

The video game TV adaptations keep rolling in. In a possible celebration of N7 Day, Amazon has announced that it’s developing a Mass Effect TV series.

Really any information about it aside from the fact that it is happening is under wraps, so we don’t know if this will be a direct adaptation of the first three games, which featured Commander Shepard saving humanity from the Reapers, or an entirely new storyline set in the same universe. The latter is how Amazon chose to proceed with Fallout, its smash hit video game series also based on a long-running RPG game, but that doesn’t mean that’s what it’ll do here. That’s especially true because, unlike Fallout, Shepard is a recognizable protagonist (even though you could decide the character’s look and sex).

Now, for the news that may make you feel a bit less excited: the show is being written and executive produced by Daniel Casey, a man best known for writing F9 (Fast & Furious 9), a movie on the lower end of a franchise not exactly heralded for its stellar writing. Karim Zreik is also executive producing, which may give a bit more hope, as he worked on Netflix’s MCU shows and Legion.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Amazon making a Mass Effect series, as the streamer was looking into it back in 2021, but this seems much more firm, so hopefully, it actually comes to fruition. Adapting Mass Effect to the small screen shouldn’t be that huge of a challenge given the games themselves already developed a robust universe and were heavily story-driven, but there, of course, have been plenty of great games with great stories that have crashed and burned when they came to film or television. Hell, the long struggle to make a Mass Effect film, which is probably dead now, is a clear sign of that.

