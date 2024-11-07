Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
News
Movies & TV

Amazon Working on Mass Effect TV Series for Streaming

Image of Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 02:13 pm

The video game TV adaptations keep rolling in. In a possible celebration of N7 Day, Amazon has announced that it’s developing a Mass Effect TV series.

Recommended Videos

Really any information about it aside from the fact that it is happening is under wraps, so we don’t know if this will be a direct adaptation of the first three games, which featured Commander Shepard saving humanity from the Reapers, or an entirely new storyline set in the same universe. The latter is how Amazon chose to proceed with Fallout, its smash hit video game series also based on a long-running RPG game, but that doesn’t mean that’s what it’ll do here. That’s especially true because, unlike Fallout, Shepard is a recognizable protagonist (even though you could decide the character’s look and sex).

Now, for the news that may make you feel a bit less excited: the show is being written and executive produced by Daniel Casey, a man best known for writing F9 (Fast & Furious 9), a movie on the lower end of a franchise not exactly heralded for its stellar writing. Karim Zreik is also executive producing, which may give a bit more hope, as he worked on Netflix’s MCU shows and Legion.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Amazon making a Mass Effect series, as the streamer was looking into it back in 2021, but this seems much more firm, so hopefully, it actually comes to fruition. Adapting Mass Effect to the small screen shouldn’t be that huge of a challenge given the games themselves already developed a robust universe and were heavily story-driven, but there, of course, have been plenty of great games with great stories that have crashed and burned when they came to film or television. Hell, the long struggle to make a Mass Effect film, which is probably dead now, is a clear sign of that.

Post Tag:
Mass Effect
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak is a News Writer and film aficionado at Escapist. He has been writing for Escapist for nearly five years and has nearly 20 years of experience reviewing and talking about movies, TV shows, and video games for both print and online outlets. He has a degree in Film from Vassar College and a degree in gaming from growing up in the '80s and '90s. He runs the website Flixist.com and has written for The Washington Post, Destructoid, MTV, and more. He will gladly talk your ear off about horror, Marvel, Stallone, James Bond movies, Doctor Who, Zelda, and Star Trek.
twitter