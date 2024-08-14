Among Us Unmasks Limited Time Critical Role Collaboration

Nana Morri’s Among Us-esque Test of Trust just became a playable reality for Critical Role fans thanks to the actual play series’ latest collaboration.

For a limited time, representatives from Critical Role‘s three main adventuring parties are boarding Among Us via Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube, a cosmetic pack that provides players with a variety of Exandrian skins, accessories, and an exclusive lycanthropic kill animation.

Like many games of its ilk, Among Us offers purchasable customization inspired by seasonal themes and existing franchises through its Comsicubes. Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube is the latest addition to Among Us‘ growing fleet with past Cosmicubes ranging from broad themes like snacks and Halloween to recognizable properties like Pusheen and Netflix’s Arcane. The Cosmicube inspired by Critical Role’s campaigns and characters is available now across all platforms, though the window to purchase the pack expires November 11 at 11 pm PT.

it's ur turn to roll, Crewmates! our collab with @CriticalRole is live with update v2024.8.13 🎲​



get Gilmore's Curious Cosmicube to don some adventurous threads and roll a crit with a brand new Chetney themed kill animationhttps://t.co/diag6IAxfP pic.twitter.com/MPzWH9WSxy — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) August 13, 2024

A curated crew of party members and NPCs from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, and Bells Hells are represented in Gilmore’s Curious Cosmic Cube. Vox Machina alterations include a Scanlan’s Hand Hat, Orthax Manifested Hat, Vax’s Armor Skin, and Vax’s Hair Hat. Skins and accessories inspired by Jester Lavorre, Artagan, Mollymauk Tealeaf, and Nott the Brave are available for Mighty Nein fans alongside nameplates for the Dust of Deliciousness, The Nine Eyes of Lucien, and Teatime with Caduceus. Chetney Pock O’Pea, Laudna, Fearne Calloway, and Fresh Cut Grass have inspired a selection of crewmate fashions, with Bells Hells companions Mister and Pâté likewise available. Donning any of Chetney’s signature drip – Eyebrows Visor, Headband Hat, and/or Tracksuit Skin – will earn imposters an exclusive kill animation that grants the werewolf a “how do you want to do this?” moment.

Though Critical Role’s collaboration with Among Us might appear delightfully out of the blue, Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube is not the only connection between the two properties. Much like Critical Role‘s first two campaigns, Among Us‘ internet fame has earned the Mafia-style game an upcoming animated series adaptation. News of the Among Us series was accompanied by casting announcements that included Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, Randall Park, Patton Oswalt, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kimiko Glenn, and Critical Role star Ashley Johnson. Johnson’s role in the project is only listed as Purple, which now creates a perfect storm for purple Among Us crewmates to run amok in Fearne’s Dress Skin.

