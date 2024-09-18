Amouranth Gets Her YouTube Channel Back, But There’s a Catch

Amouranth’s YouTube channel, which the company deleted several weeks ago, has been restored. However, restrictions could still result in another ban if Amouranth breaks these rules.

In late August, YouTube deleted Amouranth’s ASMR channel for violating its policy on “nudity and sexual” content. Amouranth — real name Kaitlyn Siragusa — was confused by the decision, noting in a now-deleted post that the video that prompted the ban merely featured her “brushing the mic with a paintbrush.” Weeks later, Amouranth’s main and personal channels — the latter of which is for her viewing purposes and features no content — were also deleted for ‘ban evasion,’ a practice in which a user tries to get around a suspension by using or creating other YouTube channels.

Now, Amouranth’s main YouTube channel has been restored [via Dexerto]. However, she could still lose her main YouTube channel if she uploads content while the ban on her ASMR channel is in effect. The two try-on haul videos uploaded to Amouranth’s main channel when the ASMR channel was suspended are still available. Amouranth has not yet commented on the channel’s restoration, and YouTube has not indicated that her ASMR channel’s suspension will be lifted.

Amouranth has plenty of experience with bans. Her Twitch channel has been banned multiple times, though the longest ban only lasted 3 days. When Twitch implemented new guidelines prohibiting “content that focuses on intimate body parts for a prolonged period of time,” Amouranth lamented the rules as the “end of era,” undoubtedly because the type of content she streams often matches the aforementioned description. She still has a presence on Twitch, though she has previously expressed a preference for the rival platform, Kick, with which she signed a non-exclusive deal.

YouTube bans are usually more permanent unless the ban was the result of an error. Amouranth still has other platforms to share content, including Kick. However, fans probably shouldn’t expect to see her upload new content to her main YouTube channel while her ASMR channel is still suspended.

