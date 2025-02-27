Forgot password
Animal Company Promo Codes (February 2025)

Published: Feb 27, 2025 04:21 am

Updated February 27, 2025

We added new codes!

Animal Company is a rollercoaster of fun. There’s so much to do and so much to see, and best of all, more content keeps getting added, so there’s usually something new to do when things get repetitive. There’s nothing more fun than being a chaotic animal with googly eyes.

Remember that you can customize your animal avatar, so if you want to look cool and unique, you should use Animal Company promo codes to unlock new cosmetics. If you’re looking for a good party, then fill your hands with goodies from Party Animals Codes and have fun.

All Animal Company Promo Codes List

Active Animal Company Promo Codes

  • PLAYWITHDEVS: Use for a AC University Jacket (New)
  • 100KGLASSES: Use for a pair of AC Shades
  • HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Use for a Green Elf Outfit
  • DELIVERVALUE: Use for a Research Point
  • IWANTHOOKSHOT: Use for a Research Point
  • MADE4ME: Use for a Research Point
  • JUSTGIVEMEMYMONEY: Use for x50 Company Points

Expired Animal Company Promo Codes

  • There are no expired Animal Company promo codes.

How to Redeem Promo Codes in Animal Company

If you stumble upon Animal Company promo codes while exploring the map, you can redeem them in the following way:

How to redeem Animal Company promo codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Animal Company on your device.
  2. Approach the Computer Terminal in the lobby.
  3. Press [PROG] to open the PROMO.EXE program.
  4. Type a promo code into the text area.
  5. Hit Enter to get goodies.

How to Get More Animal Company Promo Codes

We found the Animal Company promo codes on the Animal Company Discord, X (@AnimalCompanyVR), and YouTube (@AnimalCompanyVR), so try there. You can also go the easier route and bookmark our list for future viewing.

Why Are My Animal Company Promo Codes Not Working?

Don’t expect to get goodies with expired Animal Company promo codes. However, before you come to us claiming that a code is outdated, first make sure that it’s correctly entered by copying/pasting codes from this list.

What is Animal Company?

If you’re looking for a chaotic multiplayer experience, then you’ll enjoy Animal Company. It’s a VR game where you can explore, customize your animal character, and cause a lot of mischief solo or with your friends.

