Anime Adventures Codes (December 2024) [CHRISTMAS + RERELEASE]

Updated December 25, 2024
We added new codes!
The enemies keep coming, and they won’t stop coming, so it’s time to destroy them. Deploy anime heroes and watch them annihilate every foe with only a few hits. Tell your friends about your Anime Adventures and invite them to defend the base together.
Your units might not be strong enough for the big foes, but that’s okay because you can get more thanks to the Anime Adventures codes. Sure, it’s satisfying to earn rewards by finishing tasks, but it’s even better when you get them for free. You should also take a look at our Anime World Tower Defense Codes for more fantastic goodies.
All Anime Adventures Codes List
Active Anime Adventures Codes
- MERRYCHRISTMAS: Use for x500 Gems (New)
- HOLIDAYS2024: Use for Free rewards (New)
Expired Anime Adventures Codes
- HOLIDAY2023
- SACREDPLANET
- UNLEASHFUSESOON
- AMEGAKURE
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN
- HALLOWEENUPDSOON
- STRAYDOGS
- VIGILANTE
- UNBREAKABLE
- HOLYGRAIL
- SuperTierMagicSoon
- SUMMER2023
- REASON2FIGHT
- MORIOH
- OVERLORD
- Cxrsed
- MADOKA
- TOURNAMENTUIFIX
- SubToBlamspot
- ANNIVERSARY
- BILLION
- AINCRAD
- HAPPYEASTER
- noclypso
- NEWCODE0819
- DRESSROSA
- ENTERTAINMENT
Related: Anime Power Defense Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Adventures
You can redeem the latest Anime Adventures codes by doing the following steps:
- Run Anime Adventures in Roblox.
- Approach the Codes star in the lobby.
- Enter a code into the textbox.
- Hit the Redeem button to get rewards.
Anime Adventures Trello Link
You can skim through an entire list of units on the Anime Adventures Trello. Not only will you find the info on the rarest and most powerful in-game, but you will also get helpful beginner tips. You can check the extra info section to see which worlds exist.
Why Are My Anime Adventures Codes Not Working?
If you’re not getting goodies, then something is either wrong with the code or with the way you entered it. Typos happen to everyone, but they’re easily avoided if you copy/paste Anime Adventures codes. If you didn’t make a spelling error, then the code isn’t working. Contact us, and we’ll check if the code has expired.
What is Anime Adventures?
Shocker, there’s yet another anime-themed TD game on Roblox called Anime Adventures. Like most of these games, the goal is to deploy your units, in this case, anime heroes, to defend your base from waves of enemies. You can summon more characters, but to do so, you’ll need Gems, which you’ll get by playing and completing tasks.
You can get a bunch of amazing freebies via our lists of Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator Codes and Multiverse Tower Defense Codes.
Published: Dec 25, 2024 04:54 am