Anime Genesis Codes (November 2024) [RELEASE]

After Anime Last Stand set the groundwork for anime-themed TD games, many have tried to recapture its essence with their projects. Only some managed to live up to the task, with most developers ripping off ALS’ formula, but I’m happy to report that Anime Genesis is an exception!

With well-balanced gameplay mechanics and an excellent presentation, you’ll soon be sinking hours into this game without noticing the time fly by. Once you reach the more difficult stages, you can rely on Anime Genesis codes to give you tons of Gems and Reroll Tokens, allowing you to add powerful towers to your arsenal. If you want to redeem freebies in the game that started it all, we urge you to visit our Anime Last Stand codes guide!

Visit80K —Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 500 Gems Visit50K —Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 500 Gems XestreasGame —Redeem for 600 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 600 Gems Visit20K —Redeem for 400 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 400 Gems Release —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems AnimeGenesis —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems TkzTonkarz —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems Watchpixel —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems Itskeen —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems Chnisphngs —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems JetozaCH —Redeem for 3 Reroll Tokens

—Redeem for 3 Reroll Tokens WilliamXs —Redeem for a Reroll Token

—Redeem for a Reroll Token Aless1tox—Redeem for a Reroll Token

How to Redeem Anime Genesis Codes

The short n’ sweet guide below will help you redeem Anime Genesis codes with ease:

Launch Anime Genesis on Roblox. Click the Code button (1) on the right side of the screen. Enter a code into the Enter code text field (2). Click Redeem (3) to obtain rewards.

How to Get More Anime Genesis Codes

The developers have formed the Xestreas Roblox group, where they post all the latest news about the game, including events, giveaways, and new codes. We recommend you join the group to keep tabs on Anime Realms but keep in mind that you will have to visit it regularly and scroll through hundreds of messages to find any codes. That’s why it’s best to leave the code scavenging to us, bookmark this article, and check our up-to-date active codes list whenever you can.

Why Are My Anime Genesis Codes Not Working?

The code redemption system in Anime Genesis is case-sensitive, meaning you need to take extra care when typing in your codes. A misplaced lowercase or uppercase letter will render your code useless, along with other typos, hidden spaces, and other mishaps. You also need to pay attention to our expired list and make sure that the code you’re trying to redeem isn’t on it. If it is, that means you’re too late to obtain its rewards.

What Is Anime Genesis?

Anime Genesis is a Roblox tower defense game featuring tons of characters from famous anime and manga series. Channel your inner strategist by carefully planning out tower placements across the board to defeat the invading alien army. You can also join forces with other players to tackle more challenging levels, helping you complete quests and accumulate enough gems to roll for the most powerful towers in the game.

