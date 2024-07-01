Anime Heroes Simulator promo art
Anime Heroes Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 1, 2024

Updated: July 1, 2024

Added new codes!

If you want to blow off steam and hang out with all your favorite Shonen champions, you’ll love Anime Heroes Simulator. From Naruto to Goku, the whole squad is here—but you have to unlock new worlds first. If you feel stuck, Anime Heroes Simulator codes are here to help.

All Anime Heroes Simulator Codes List

Anime Heroes Simulator Codes (Working)

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Use for randomized rewards
  • MINIUPDATE: Use for randomized rewards
  • 5KLIKES: Use for randomized rewards
  • BUGSFIX: Use for randomized rewards
  • 1KFAVS: Use for randomized rewards
  • 1KLIKES: Use for randomized rewards
  • Release: Use for randomized rewards

Anime Heroes Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Anime Heroes Simulator Codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Heroes Simulator

Redeeming Anime Heroes Simulator codes is easy if you follow the instructions below:

  1. Launch Anime Heroes Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the chat icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the Search text box.
  4. Press Confirm to get your reward.

Continue your adventure and claim more free goodies by visiting the Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) Codes and Anime Dimensions Simulator Codes.

