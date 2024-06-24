Anime Impact Codes (June)

Updated June 24, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Enemies are breaching in, so it’s time to gather your team to battle! A variety of anime heroes will aid you, so summon the rarest ones to rush into the battlefield with you and destroy enemies! Make sure to use Anime Impact codes and obtain more phenomenal units!

All Anime Impact Codes List

Active Anime Impact Codes

1MVISITS!! : Use for x600 Gems and Blessing Reroll (New)

: Use for x600 Gems and Blessing Reroll 4THEROLLBACKS! : Use for Premium Soul Ticket and x1,000 Gems (New)

: Use for Premium Soul Ticket and x1,000 Gems 10KLIKES! : Use for x1,500 Gems, x2,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and 10x Spirit Orb (New)

: Use for x1,500 Gems, x2,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and 10x Spirit Orb WEHERE : Use for x3,000 Gems, Costume Token, x5,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and Match Speed Token

: Use for x3,000 Gems, Costume Token, x5,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and Match Speed Token APOLOGIES2 : Use for Costume Token, x2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and x2,000 Gems

: Use for Costume Token, x2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and x2,000 Gems RELEASE: Use for Mega Lucky Potion, x1,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and x400 Gems

Expired Anime Impact Codes

DEMODAY

GOTTAGOFAST

BLESSED

WARDROBECHANGE

WORTHYRERUN

DEMOPATCH2

DEMOPATCH

WORTHYRERUNFINALE

How to redeem codes for Anime Impact

The Anime Impact codes redemption system is easy to find, and our simple guide will show you how:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Impact in Roblox. Click the Teleport Button and select the Codes location to fast travel. Approach the Codes NPC for the redemption box to pop up. Type the code into the text field. Press Enter to obtain goodies.

