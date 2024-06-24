Anime Impact Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 24, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Enemies are breaching in, so it’s time to gather your team to battle! A variety of anime heroes will aid you, so summon the rarest ones, and they will make you so much stronger. Make sure to use Anime Impact codes so that you can obtain more powerful units.

All Anime Impact Codes List

Active Anime Impact Codes

1MVISITS!! : Use for x600 Gems and x1 Blessing Reroll (New)

: Use for x600 Gems and x1 Blessing Reroll 4THEROLLBACKS! : Use for x1 Premium Soul Ticket and x1,000 Gems (New)

: Use for x1 Premium Soul Ticket and x1,000 Gems 10KLIKES! : Use for x1,500 Gems, x2,000 Cash, x1 Blessing Reroll, and x10 Spirit Orb (New)

: Use for x1,500 Gems, x2,000 Cash, x1 Blessing Reroll, and x10 Spirit Orb WEHERE : Use for x3,000 Gems, x1 Costume Token, x5,000 Cash, x1 Blessing Reroll, and x1 Match Speed Token

: Use for x3,000 Gems, x1 Costume Token, x5,000 Cash, x1 Blessing Reroll, and x1 Match Speed Token APOLOGIES2 : Use for x1 Costume Token, x2,700 Cash, x1 Blessing Reroll, and x2,000 Gems

: Use for x1 Costume Token, x2,700 Cash, x1 Blessing Reroll, and x2,000 Gems RELEASE: Use for x1 Mega Lucky Potion, x1,000 Cash, x1 Blessing Reroll, and x400 Gems

Expired Anime Impact Codes

DEMODAY

GOTTAGOFAST

BLESSED

WARDROBECHANGE

WORTHYRERUN

DEMOPATCH2

DEMOPATCH

WORTHYRERUNFINALE

Related: Anime World Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Impact

Redeeming codes in Anime Impact is quite easy, and our simple guide will show you how to do it:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Impact in Roblox. Click the Teleport button on the left and select the Codes location to fast-travel. Approach the Codes NPC to open the redemption box. Type a code into the text field. Press Enter to obtain your goodies.

You’ve already got your hands on a few freebies, but now it’s time to get more by checking out our lists of Fruit Tower Defense codes and Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator codes, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy