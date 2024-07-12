Anime Impact Tier List: All Units, Ranked from Worst to Best

If you’re looking to excel in Anime Impact on Roblox, you’ll need to know which units are going to be the ones to strive for; that’s exactly why we made this tier list. Let’s find out which units are the best of the bunch in Anime Impact together.

Anime Impact Tier List – All Units Ranked

Now, one thing to know is that tier lists are subjective; there may be characters that you’ve been using that we don’t feel the same way about. That’s completely okay, because every player has a different playstyle, and that particular unit may not have meshed with how I play. However, in my ranking, I’ll be going through and listing every unit available in the game and where I believe they rank.

Anime Impact D-Tier Units

D-Tier units are going to be useful for a little bit, and they’re likely going to be some of the most common that players obtain. If you have them, don’t waste a lot of effort on them, as they’ll easily be outpaced by other characters quickly.

Cherry

Freezo

Hoku

Kakshee

Loofy

Narooto

Ruke

Sasook

Spade

Tonji

Zoru

Anime Impact C-Tier Units

Much like D-Tier units, C-Tier units are mostly going to be filler until you can start claiming some of the better characters in the game. They’re a bit more useful overall than their D-Tier counterparts but don’t offer much to the player in any part of the game. Try to swap them out for higher-ranked characters quickly.

Croc

Eneru

Ging

Goko

Heron

Jonin

Kenpaki

Narooto (Timeskip)

Spade

Zabohza

Zozen

Anime Impact B-Tier Units

These units are going to be much more useful overall, and can generally be used even in the end game. Sure, some are still stronger overall, but you’ll find that the B Tier units can stick around in your party for much longer than any of the previous characters.

Aizo

Byakuyo

Ceru

Goko (Namak)

Hoku

Kid Guhen

Nani

Sanjoo

Sonade

Teen Guhen

Urihima

Anime Impact A-Tier Units

Powerful units are always a fantastic addition to have on your team, and A-Tier units will make your Anime Impact experience all the better for it. Even if you’re lucky enough to pull one of these characters, their power will be almost immediately transparent, so get ready to go Super Saiyan once you’ve received one of these units.

Aizo

Ceru

Croc (Sandstorm)

Goku (Ceru)

Hokage Minatu

Pein (Almighty)

Sage Narooto

Teen Guhen (Father Son)

Anime Impact S-Tier Units

The best of the best, and some of the hardest units to pull in Anime Impact. While there are only a few characters that fall into this category, it’s easy to see why they’re at the top of this list. If you’re lucky enough to get one, you may not ever need to worry about pulling for more units in the future.

Jin Woo

Jin Woo (Monarch)

Sonade (100 Seal)

Byakuyo (Cherry)

With more units on their way in the future, make sure you’re checking back on this list often to see if your favorite characters may have received buffs or nerfs. It’s always good to be on top of things like that, especially in an experience such as Anime Impact.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile

