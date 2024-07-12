The key art for Anime Impact on Roblox in an article detailing a tier list of all available units in the game
Image by Paragon Command
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Anime Impact Tier List: All Units, Ranked from Worst to Best

Where does your favorite unit sit on our list?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 12:37 am

If you’re looking to excel in Anime Impact on Roblox, you’ll need to know which units are going to be the ones to strive for; that’s exactly why we made this tier list. Let’s find out which units are the best of the bunch in Anime Impact together.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Anime Impact Tier List – All Units Ranked

The entrance to the Summon zone in Anime Impact in an article detailing a tier list of all available units
Screenshot by The Escapist

Now, one thing to know is that tier lists are subjective; there may be characters that you’ve been using that we don’t feel the same way about. That’s completely okay, because every player has a different playstyle, and that particular unit may not have meshed with how I play. However, in my ranking, I’ll be going through and listing every unit available in the game and where I believe they rank.

Related: Anime Impact Codes (July 2024)

Anime Impact D-Tier Units

D-Tier units are going to be useful for a little bit, and they’re likely going to be some of the most common that players obtain. If you have them, don’t waste a lot of effort on them, as they’ll easily be outpaced by other characters quickly.

  • Cherry
  • Freezo
  • Hoku
  • Kakshee
  • Loofy
  • Narooto
  • Ruke
  • Sasook
  • Spade
  • Tonji
  • Zoru

Anime Impact C-Tier Units

Much like D-Tier units, C-Tier units are mostly going to be filler until you can start claiming some of the better characters in the game. They’re a bit more useful overall than their D-Tier counterparts but don’t offer much to the player in any part of the game. Try to swap them out for higher-ranked characters quickly.

  • Croc
  • Eneru
  • Ging
  • Goko
  • Heron
  • Jonin
  • Kenpaki
  • Narooto (Timeskip)
  • Spade
  • Zabohza
  • Zozen

Anime Impact B-Tier Units

These units are going to be much more useful overall, and can generally be used even in the end game. Sure, some are still stronger overall, but you’ll find that the B Tier units can stick around in your party for much longer than any of the previous characters.

  • Aizo
  • Byakuyo
  • Ceru
  • Goko (Namak)
  • Hoku
  • Kid Guhen
  • Nani
  • Sanjoo
  • Sonade
  • Teen Guhen
  • Urihima

Anime Impact A-Tier Units

Powerful units are always a fantastic addition to have on your team, and A-Tier units will make your Anime Impact experience all the better for it. Even if you’re lucky enough to pull one of these characters, their power will be almost immediately transparent, so get ready to go Super Saiyan once you’ve received one of these units.

  • Aizo
  • Ceru
  • Croc (Sandstorm)
  • Goku (Ceru)
  • Hokage Minatu
  • Pein (Almighty)
  • Sage Narooto
  • Teen Guhen (Father Son)

Anime Impact S-Tier Units

The best of the best, and some of the hardest units to pull in Anime Impact. While there are only a few characters that fall into this category, it’s easy to see why they’re at the top of this list. If you’re lucky enough to get one, you may not ever need to worry about pulling for more units in the future.

  • Jin Woo
  • Jin Woo (Monarch)
  • Sonade (100 Seal)
  • Byakuyo (Cherry)

With more units on their way in the future, make sure you’re checking back on this list often to see if your favorite characters may have received buffs or nerfs. It’s always good to be on top of things like that, especially in an experience such as Anime Impact.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile

Post Tag:
Roblox
Roblox Anime Impact
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.