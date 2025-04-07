Anime Mania Codes (April 2025) Collect Tons of Gems and Gold

Updated: April 7, 2025 Added a new code!

Build a team of the most powerful anime characters ever with Anime Mania codes! The anime multiverse is starting to crack, causing a riot amongst established universes. Armies of anime goons are determined to merge all universes into one, causing it to implode and destroy the entire anime world.

If you want to stop the impending doom, you have an entire roster of chosen anime heroes at your disposal. The only caveat is you need to spend hundreds of gems in order to roll the best warriors in the game. Redeeming Anime Mania codes will give you enough resources to strengthen your team and confront any enemy standing in your way! Since you’re a fan of anime, visit our Anime Realms Codes guide and claim some free goodies with ease.

All Anime Mania Codes List

Working Anime Mania Codes

MONEYMONEY: Use for 5k Gold (New)

Expired Anime Mania Codes

EtherealMiracool

FOLLOWERSONLY

1PIECE

HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE

1MVISITS

animeMANIAHYPE

1PIECE

OffClan

Aricku

atlastZerO

SORRY4DELAY

STRESSTEST

MHARelease?

100MILVISITS

JOJOUPDATE

REAPERUPDATE!!

Miracle

OFFSM00K

SPGBlackStar

Star

SORRYFORTHEBUG

100K!

HWYT

REAPER?

StarCodeBenni

IFOLLOWEDYOU

TWITTEREYES

bugsFIX

BIGMOMUPDATE1

FIXITROBLOX

Dessi

BIGMOMUPDATE

THANKSFOR150K

ibeMaine

OffMeno

ManiaIsBack

NEWCODEISLIVE

YAKRUSFINALGOODBYE

HotFIX

etherealmiraclE

maruto2?

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Mania

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Mania codes in no time:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Mania on Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) in the bottom-left corner. Type in your code into the Enter Code field (2). Press Submit (3) to redeem the code.

To How to Get More Anime Mania Codes

To stay up to date with all game-related news, events and giveaways, make sure to do as follows:

You’ll also be able to find new codes by joining the above-linked socials, but you’ll have to search through hundreds of messages to do so. Bookmark this guide, and you’ll have access to all the latest active codes at your disposal in one place!

Why Are My Anime Mania Codes Not Working?

Anime Mania‘s code redemption system is similar to most Roblox games, but the devil is in the details. When typing out your code, make sure that it’s active and that it’s 100 percent correctly written. That means you need to get every character right, including symbols, letters, and numbers. Better yet, you can copy one of the active codes from our list and paste it directly into the game to save yourself time.

What Is Anime Mania?

Anime Mania is a Roblox fighting game featuring characters from dozens of popular anime franchises. After spending gems to get new anime fighters, you can enter fighting rooms with up to three other players. Try to fend off as many waves of enemies as possible to earn cash and gems, using each of the fighter’s unique moves to dispatch units more quickly. The more waves you survive, the more gold, gems, and characters you’ll receive. If you want to take a break, visit the AFK Zone, where you’ll earn free rewards while being idle.

