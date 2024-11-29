‘Annoying Nerd’ Elon Musk Could Buy And ‘Definitely Ruin’ Another Billion-Dollar Company Like He Did Twitter

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk is at it again, flexing his hundreds of billions for everyone to see—this time with a hint at acquiring yet another company, because apparently running a social media platform into the ground isn’t enough.

On Nov. 28, just days after ranting that Dungeons & Dragons (D&D)‘s new book “trashes” its original creator, Musk casually tweeted, “How much is Hasbro?” in response to a post on X about the latest drama in the role-playing games world. It was enough to spark speculation that Musk might actually want to buy Hasbro, the company that owns D&D.

How much is Hasbro? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2024

The saga began on Nov. 22, when Musk publicly lashed out at Jason Tondro, a senior D&D designer at Wizards of the Coast (a Hasbro subsidiary). Tondro, in a recent book, critiqued the original 1974 D&D rules for using “insensitive and derogatory language” toward Black people, Indigenous people, women, and anyone who wasn’t a “white, middle-class man.” While Tondro stopped short of directly blaming D&D co-creator Gary Gygax, he noted that the language came straight from Gygax’s original drafts. This critique was apparently too much for Musk, who declared, “Nobody, and I mean nobody, gets to trash E. Gary Gygax and the geniuses who created Dungeons & Dragons. May they burn in hell.”

Musk’s latest outburst was sparked by a Facebook comment where Tondro dismissed concerns about backlash from “grognards”—a term affectionately (or sometimes not) used to describe fans of old-school D&D. Naturally, Musk and his loyal fanbase interpreted this as a direct attack, further fueling the billionaire’s self-proclaimed crusade against “woke culture.” Now, Musk seems to think buying Hasbro would be the ultimate mic drop, presumably to steer D&D back to 1974.

Dude got bullied for being an annoying nerd and now he wants to single handedly ruin fun nerd culture — inhuman (@inhuman) November 28, 2024

While Musk’s comments thrilled some fans of his “anti-woke” rhetoric, others were far less enthused. “Dude got bullied for being an annoying nerd and now he wants to single handedly ruin fun nerd culture,” a user wrote on X. Another chimed in, “This is the worst news ever. He would DEFINITELY ruin it.”

Given Musk’s acquisition track record, it’s not hard to see why many fans are skeptical he could keep Hasbro operating properly if he did buy it. After all, his acquisition of Twitter (now X) has been a downward spiral, with the platform reportedly losing 80% of its value since Musk bought it for $44 billion in 2022. “Elon can’t run Twitter properly, and you want him to take Hasbro?” one person asked. Another joked, “Musk isn’t going to buy Hasbro; he only bought Twitter because he was legally forced to.” It’s not surprising people doubt Musk’s ability to manage Hasbro without sending its $8.9 billion valuation spiraling into the abyss.

elon can't run twitter properly and you want him to take hasbro? 😂😂 https://t.co/XReBOwXWek pic.twitter.com/NOPqczA3DJ — Lignar95 (@lignar95) November 29, 2024

Despite the noise, there’s no indication Hasbro is actually up for sale or that Musk is making a serious move to buy it. For now, he seems more worried with his latest venture: an AI gaming studio to “make games great again.” Because if there’s one thing the gaming world needs, it’s more Musk. Or so he thinks.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy