Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A corridor from the Apocrypha Roblox Experience
Image by the Escapist
Category:
News
Guides

Official Apocrypha Trello and Discord

Time to become the best.
Image of Nemanja Peric
Nemanja Peric
|

Published: Mar 8, 2025 11:33 am

Do you have what it takes to beat the harsh difficulty in Apocrypha? This brutal Roblox experience isn’t just about surviving – it’s about mastering enemy mechanics and proving yourself among the best. If you want insider tips, the latest updates, and other players to discuss strategies with, following our Apocrypha Trello and Discord guide is the best move you can make.

Recommended Videos

Apocrypha Trello and Discord Guide

A character from Apocrypha standing over a rebirth sigil.
Image by The Escapist

Below is a list of all active HUBs, Wikis, and Communities for Apocrypha:

If you are searching for game information or help, the Trello and Discord are the go-to places for all relevant news and information. They are moderated by developers and experienced players, ready to help you reach the top ranks of Apocrypha in no time. This way, you will stay up to date with:

  • General Information
  • All Updates
  • All New Characters
  • All New Abilities
  • All New Weapons
  • All Bug Fixes
  • All Enemy Guides
  • Full Leveling Guides
  • FAQ
  • Best Strategies

I highly recommend the Discord if you have any direct questions or problems that are not mentioned on the Trello. There are thousands of players waiting to help in regards to the game, talk about strategies and items, and discuss late-game bosses and PvP. If you are interested in all of that and more, make sure to join all the community HUBs listed above.

Another place where you can find all the latest posts and thoughts of the developers is the X/Twitter. They post the latest builds, patch notes, and guides regularly, so it’s another great place to join if you want to get the latest scoop before the competition.

That concludes our Apocrypha Trello and Discord guide. Make sure to check out other fun articles for more Roblox Guides.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content