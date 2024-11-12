Arcane: How Old Is Jinx in Season 2?

Anarchic engineer Jinx is one of Arcane‘s younger characters, but just how young she is isn’t easy to nail down. So, how old is Jinx in Arcane Season 2, exactly?

Jinx’s Age in Arcane Season 2, Explained

As alluded to above, ages in Arcane are tough to tease out. They’re rarely mentioned on screen and Season 1’s big time jump between Acts 1 and 2 complicates things even further. Fortunately, one of the show’s writers, Amanda Overton, supplied approximate age ranges for several core characters (including Jinx) back in 2021. Responding to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Overton confirmed that Jinx (then known as Powder) is around 11-12 when Arcane Season 1 Act 1 kicks off. Overton also clarified that the time jump between Acts 1 and 2 is “about 6-7 years,” which means Jinx is 17-19 when Arcane Season 1 Act 3 wraps up.

Caitlyn and Vi are about the same age in the first act, maybe a year apart? Somewhere in 14-16 age. Powder is 11-12ish. And we think about 6-7 years passed between episodes. This is all approximate since time is a bit different in Runeterra, and a bit open to interpretation. — Amanda Overton (@leeloo104) November 24, 2021

So, how much older is Jinx in Arcane Season 2? Not much; we’re talking weeks older, at most. Season 2 Act 1 picks up immediately after Season 1 Act 3’s finale; as such, Jinx barely ages between Seasons 1 and 2. And given there are no time jumps between Season 1 Act 1’s first three episodes, Jinx’s age remains static. Will Jinx get any older in Season 2? Maybe. It depends on whether Acts 2 or 3 have any chronological leapfrogging planned. But for now, Jinx is 17-19 in Arcane Season 2.

How Much Younger Is Jinx Than Arcane Season 2’s Other Main Characters?

That’s Jinx’s age in Arcane Season 2 covered. Now, for bonus credit, we’ll explain how it compares with the ages of the League of Legends adaptation’s other core characters. Thanks to Overton’s X post, we know that Jinx’s sister Vi is 14-16 in Season 1 Act 1, Episode 1. So, post-time jump, Vi is 20-23; that is, around three or four years older than Jinx. Vi’s Enforcer love interest Caitlyn Kiramman is “about the same age” as Vi, so she’s likewise got just under half a decade on Jinx. But still, they’re all pretty close in age.

That’s not the case with Jayce Talis, who’s a lot older than Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn. The Piltover scientist’s age is explicitly stated as 24 in Season 1 Act 1. So, by extension, Jayce is 30-31 post-time jump – at least 13 years older than Jinx. The same likely applies to Councillor Mel Medarda, who is depicted as closer in age to Jayce than Vi or Caitlyn, and therefore much older than Jinx!

Arcane Season 2, Act 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Acts 2 and 3 drop on Nov. 16, 2024, and Nov. 23, 2024, respectively.

