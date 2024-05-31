Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3: Wrecked has been controversial, to say the least. Most of the issues stem from the cars in the game, which are incredibly powerful. With that in mind, Epic Games is unvaulting some items to help players fight back. So, are Boogie Bombs back in Fortnite?

Are Boogie Bombs Back in Fortnite?

As of May 30, 2024, Boogie Bombs are back in Battle Royale. Fortnite announced the item’s return via a post on X, which also detailed more than a few nerfs coming to Season 3’s vehicles. However, unlike in the past, when the Boogie Bomb was used to distract a player momentarily, the item has an entirely new use as it looks to balance the scales of this season.

The reason a patch of this size came so early in the Fortnite season is because of all of the complaints about the cars. Grabbing a car and upgrading it isn’t a massive issue, but the vehicles used by the NPC bosses are a whole other story, with countless clips popping up on the Internet of players trying to defend themselves against them with little to no success. Boogie Bombs will hopefully help even the playing field.

If a player has Boogie Bombs in their inventory, they can now use them to get enemies out of the cars they’re hiding behind. This will allow those not participating in this season’s meta the chance to get the upper hand and maybe even commit grand theft auto. It’s probably easier said than done, as cars move quickly, and a player’s aim with the Boogie Bomb will have to be true, but it’s better than nothing.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

