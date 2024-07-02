Are Michael and Angela From 90 Day Fiance Still Together? Answered

90 Day Fiance has seen some success stories and a lot of heartbreak. But what about Angela and Michael, who ended up getting married? Are Michael and Angela from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Did Michael and Angela From 90 Day Fiance Stay Together?

Michael and Angela from 90 Day Fiance are not together. That’s your answer. You can stop right there. But if you want to know more, strap yourself in because it gets pretty wild.

The relationship between Georgian Angela and Nigerian Michael is one hell of a ride. That ride ended with Michael running away, and that’s not a metaphor. After finally getting his Visa approved, he disappeared right after, only to resurface in another city. So what happened?

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem were featured in Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance. After Angela met Michael online, she eventually traveled to Nigeria to meet him and his family. Angela wasn’t entirely on board, suspecting he was after her for a green card.

Michael eventually proposed to Angela, and the pair were married in Nigeria, as featured in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. There were further immigration issues, but Michael eventually made it to the US.

However, (via Reality Blurb) Angela reported him missing in February 2024 after him being in the US for just two months. When the story spread, apparently, Michael contacted the police to let them know he was okay, but he left because he feared for his life.

He’s since been spotted in Texas, as reported by Screen Rant. A fan spotted him and got a snap with him, which they posted to Instagram. He looks happy, but my take on this is that he and Angela are done.

Why Did Michael and Angela From 90 Day Fiance Break Up?

Some call their relationship a “rollercoaster,” but that’s an understatement. It is a rollercoaster, except the back half of the rollercoaster is on fire, the track is seconds away from falling apart, and the safety bars only work if you hold them down.

Angela’s always had suspicions Michael was using her for citizenship, and there have been accusations of him cheating, texting other girls, and even getting serviced by another woman early on in their relationship. You could sense it wasn’t going to end well, but like rubbernecking at an accident, viewers couldn’t look away.

However, that’s not to say all the wrongdoing was on Michael’s side of things. On the show, Angela often does not come off well, especially when it comes to her treatment of Michael. She has an Instagram, and even the posts that have nothing directly to do with the show have negative comments about her behavior.

Did Michael (who has his own Instagram) always intend to make a swift exit after getting a Visa? That’s certainly the suspicion, but seeing how Angela treated him, it’s hard to imagine their relationship surviving. They were absolutely not compatible.

So, Michael and Angela from 90 Day Fiance are not together, and perhaps that’s for the best.

90 Day Fiance is streaming now on TLC.

