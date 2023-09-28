Are you having problems getting into Monopoly GO? Could it be down to a wonky mobile data connection or wobbly Wi-Fi? Or could it be something else entirely? If you’re wondering are Monopoly GO servers down, here’s the answer.

Here’s What’s Up With Monopoly GO

Right now, Monopoly GO’s servers are either down or unreachable. You’re probably getting an error like “No Internet Connection found,” even though the rest of your apps are working fine. The loading bar will tick away, but then up will come that message.

And unfortunately there’s not a lot you can do about that. I doubt that’s a permanent outage and developer Scopely is likely working on it. I’d expect them to post some sort of notice about the servers on the official Monopoly GO Twitter account, but right now there’s no mention of the issues.

So what do you do? Right now, I’d advise you to play something else or do something else and check in later, in a couple of hours. The servers have been down for at least a couple of hours, going by the various complaints on Twitter. Whatever progress you’ve made in Monopoly GO almost certainly be there when you get back. But for now, you won’t be able to play.

So the answer to are Monopoly GO servers down is yes.