One of the big appeals of Fortnite is loading up and playing as an iconic superhero or villain. At this point, it feels like there are countless comic book-related skins, and a big chunk of them come from Marvel. So, are more Marvel Fortnite skins coming to the game?

How Many Marvel Skins Are in Fortnite?

Fortnite hasn’t been around as some of the other major multiplayer games out there, but it has still made a massive impact, mostly because of its constant collaborations. Notable figures like LeBron James have gotten skins in the game, while artists like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande have put on concerts. However, the game’s biggest collaboration has been with Marvel, which, as of writing, has greenlit 60 skins for the game, as well as accessories, game modes, and POIs.

Marvel working with Fortnite started as a way to promote Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but it’s grown into something much larger. That means gamers have come to expect new Fortnite skins whenever a new project drops from Marvel Studios. So, is that going to happen?

Are More Marvel Fortnite Skins Coming?

Chapter 5 of Fortnite has yet to feature any new Marvel skins, but it’s also been a strange time for the massive studio. The Hollywood strikes over the summer led to many projects being delayed, which may have affected new items. However, with projects like Deadpool 3 and Daredevil: Born Again on the horizon and iconic groups like the Fantastic Four yet to appear in the game, it’s likely that the collaborations will continue in the future. Fortnite hasn’t said it’s done with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, after all.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.