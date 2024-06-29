Are Sol and Qimir Brothers in Star Wars: The Acolyte? (Theory)

Sol came face to face with the potential Sith Lord, Qimir, in Star Wars: The Acolyte’s fifth episode, “Night.” During their fight, there seemed to be a hint of recognition between the two force-wielders. Could it be that Sol and Qimir are brothers in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Recommended Videos

How Does Qimir Know Sol in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5, “Night,” Qimir (also known as The Stranger) seemed to recognize Sol. This could easily be explained by the fact that they briefly met each other in Season 1, Episode 2, “Revenge/Justice;” however, Qimir’s reaction to Sol makes it seem as if there is more than meets the eye between the two. Especially when he says, “You … don’t remember me?” before his true identity is revealed. Qimir seems to know more about Sol than any of the other characters in the show. He also knows that Sol has a dark secret.

There’s quite an interesting theory about Sol and Qimir floating around. If it turns out to be true, it could explain how Qimir knows Sol, why Qimir reacted the way he did, and how he knows Sol’s dark secret. The theory is that Sol and Qimir are long-lost brothers, or at least related to each other in some way. If they’re not brothers, then perhaps they’re father and son. And if they’re not biologically related, then maybe Sol trained Qimir at one point. Whatever the case is, Sol and Qimir must have some kind of tangential relationship beyond their brief meeting in the second episode, though we don’t yet know it.

Related: Is The Acolyte’s Sith Master Connected to the Sequel Trilogy’s Knights of Ren?

Are Sol and Qimir Brothers?

For now, we don’t know if Sol and Qimir are brothers, but the theory is an interesting one. There’s a post by twitter user @XDarthThunderX that points out that Sol means Sun, and that Qimir (Qamar in Arabic) means Moon. The sun and the moon always seem to be a pair. We know that Sol was taken by the Jedi when he was 4 years old. If Qimir is Sol’s brother, then Sol probably doesn’t remember because he was taken at such a young age.

Another post by twitter user @CH0PPENHEIMER, pointed out that Qimir losing Sol when he was a child could have been what drove Qimir to the dark side: “Sol was taken from his family which sent Qimir down a dark path.”

wait that would be such a good parallel to Mae and Osha tho, Sol was taken from his family which sent Qimir down a dark path and later they both inflicted the same fate upon other siblings https://t.co/t9ff7YvO0c pic.twitter.com/6MtQF0iCXF — Honz ✨ (@CH0PPENHEIMER) June 26, 2024

They also pointed out that the brother theory would provide an interesting parallel to the twin sisters Mae and Osha. If the theory turns out to be true, it would be a fascinating plot twist and would certainly add more tension for Sol. Sol would have to face the fact that his little brother is his enemy.

Either way, we’ll just have to wait to learn more as Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 1 barrels towards its conclusion.

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy