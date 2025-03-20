Are There Gay Relationships in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

The gays are taking over the world, and you can’t stop it. Not even in Feudal Japan. Anyway, if you’re wondering whether there are gay relationships in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gay Relationships Explained

First off, yes. There are indeed gay relationships in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. I guess that’s a bit misleading, because there’s actually only one possible gay relationship.

Over the course of the game, Naoe will meet plenty of interesting characters, including Katsuhime. She’ll then have the option of pursuing a romantic relationship with her. Romance isn’t a big part of Shadows so the total number of romantic options is pretty small, but it’s still nice to have that option available to those who want it.

How to Romance Katsuhime

Katsuhime will show up in Assassin’s Creed Shadows as part of the main story, and she’ll eventually join the League. While your dialogue options don’t ultimately matter in the grand scheme of things, it’s important to choose all of the favorable and flirty options when talking to her.

Here’s everything you need to do to romance her successfully:

Choose the dialogue option “I like your teppo” during Showdown in Sakamoto. Choose the dialogue option “It offers time with me” during Letter from Katsuhime. Choose the dialogue option “I do enjoy your company” during The Tales of Genin. Choose the dialogue option “Yes, join us” during Diary of Lady Rokkaku. Choose the dialogue options “Let’s find out” and “Yes, forever” during The Jounin Pillow Book.

If you manage to pass all the above flags, you’ll get a short romance scene between Naoe and Katsuhime to wrap things up.

