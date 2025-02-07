Are There Gay Relationships in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Answered

While it certainly is true that heterosexual relationships are very much the primary focus in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, players might be wondering if there’s any room for exploration for Henry. So if you’re wondering if there are gay relationships in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

Does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Have Gay Relationships?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 does indeed allow Henry to have a romantic tryst with another male character. However, it’s worth pointing out that it’s only a one-night stand, not really a relationship.

When you get to the main quest titled For Victory!, you’ll have the opportunity to speak with Black Bartoush and spend the evening with him. That’s pretty much it, though. Henry does not develop an actual romantic relationship with Black Bartoush past that, unlike with other characters like Klara and Rosa, who have more in-depth questlines.

That being said, for a game that’s so predominantly heterosexual, it’s nice to at least have that small option available for folks looking for it.

How to Romance Black Bartoush

Once you’ve reached For Victory! and arrive in Trosky Castle, speak with Black Bartoush and pick the following dialogue options:

“I reckon I know what you’re getting at.”

“Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?”

Do be warned that you won’t be able to speak with any other NPCs if you choose to spend the night with him, so make sure to talk to everyone you need to before doing this.

And that’s everything you need to know about the available gay relationships in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first, and how to find Ventza’s treasure.

