Are There Multiple Endings in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

The Assassin’s Creed series started toying with the idea of multiple endings with Odyssey, really leaning into that BioWare-style of RPG gameplay. If you’re wondering whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows has multiple endings as well, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Have Multiple Endings?

The answer is no. Assassin’s Creed Shadows does not have multiple endings.

Despite the fact that you can choose different dialogue options when you’re in conversation with key NPCs, this is really only just a flavor thing that affects the personality of your character. It does not affect the outcome of the main story in any way, which means that everyone who experiences this game will ultimately come to the same conclusion.

There is value in the dialogue options, of course. For instance, you can make Naoe a much more empathetic character who doesn’t want to resort to violence, as opposed to a more bloodthirsty version of the character who doesn’t see any other path. The conclusion is the same, but the path to getting there may be slightly different. If you don’t want to deal with the decision making at all, you can also activate Canon Mode to remove it completely from the game.

That being said, it’s worth noting that some side quests have multiple outcomes depending on what you do and what you say to NPCs. This won’t have any bearing on the main story, and the differences in rewards aren’t that huge, but it can still lead you to some interesting moments in the game. Of course, again, you can still remove that aspect from activating Canon Mode if you don’t want to deal with it at all.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows has multiple endings to its story. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy