Are There Union Level Rewards in Wuthering Waves? Answered

Less generous than expected
Patrick Souza
Published: May 27, 2024

A common practice in gacha games is to give out some rewards for reaching certain level milestones, but does that happen with the Union Levels in Wuthering Waves? Time to find out if grinding your days away is really worth the trouble.

Can You Get Union Level Rewards in Wuthering Waves?

Surprisingly, there are no Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves — at least not directly. As opposed to similar games such as Genshin Impact, which rewards you for each Adventure Level you get, you won’t receive anything for leveling up from 8 to 9, for example. However, the game does reward you in various other ways when you level up.

For example, you can claim a Level Bundle through the game’s store after every 10 Union Levels. These include precious resources such as character and weapon experience, Resonant Tides and Waveplates. They are completely free as long as you can reach the specific levels. You also start getting extra packs every five levels past Union Level 65, as leveling slows down considerably then.

Some of the rewards obtained for leveling up in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by The Escapist

The permanent Awakening Journey event offers another reward you can claim, which gives you various pulls and other rewards every ten levels past 5. Aside from many Resonant Tides, the main prize is a 5-star weapon selector, allowing you to get any of the base 5-star weapons in the game for free.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are also many other bonuses given to you after leveling up, such as access to new systems or Casket Delivery/Pioneer Association rewards. These are more exploration-related, but exploring results in your Union Level increasing, so one could claim them to be a result of grinding for levels.

But if you were looking for specific rewards for every small milestone you complete in Wuthering Waves, you might be slightly disappointed. The game itself does a great job of offering small prizes and compensations, at the very least, so it’s not the end of the world.

