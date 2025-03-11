Arise Crossover Mount Locations Guide [BETA]

Arise Crossover has an amazing variety of Mounts to take your gameplay to the next level. Knowing where to find each one can give you a real edge, and this guide is here to help. Whether you’re looking for aquatic rides, wild ground creatures, or soaring flyers, this Arise Crossover Mount locations guide has got you covered with all the tips and strategies you need to build your collection fast and efficiently.

Arise Crossover Mount Locations

Getting Mounts in Arise Crossover is as simple and as complicated as being in the right place at the right time. Mounts spawn at random intervals and at random locations. The trick is knowing these pre-set destinations and being nearby when a notification goes off. Below, we will take a detailed look at these locations and the most effective way to get Mounts.

How to Get Mounts in Arise Crossover

Mounts are always located at the same spot: on the highest spot of an island. There are about 25 islands in total, so being at the right place can be tricky. On top of that, other players can grab the mount before you, as it is a single Mount. Here are the best ways to get a mount without risking losing dozens of hours:

Use a private server : Getting a mount becomes monumentally easier once you are in a private server, as there is no competition to take it from you.

: Getting a mount becomes monumentally easier once you are in a private server, as there is no competition to take it from you. The AFK strategy : This one can be done on a public server, too. Go AFK on the aforementioned mountain while staying alert of your surroundings and wait. There are multiple mount spawns per session, so your chances of getting one are a lot higher this way.

: This one can be done on a public server, too. Go AFK on the aforementioned mountain while staying alert of your surroundings and wait. There are multiple mount spawns per session, so your chances of getting one are a lot higher this way. Familiarize yourself with the map: To increase your odds even more, study the layout of the islands and find out what the best way to navigate these locations is.

Non-Wild Mounts

Location of the Boat Shop

To increase your chance of reaching the Wild Mounts on time, the best thing to do is get one of the non-Wild Mounts called Aquatic Mounts. Aquatic Mounts in Arise Crossover are just boats that you can purchase in the Boat Shop. You will need them in order to cross the vast bodies of water and get to the mount spawn points. Some cost cash, and some cost Gems, and there are several options:

Aquatic Mount Cost Speed 3.50K Cash 65 15.00K Cash 100 500 Gems 125 300.00K Cash 200

Arise Crossover Wild Mounts

Now that we got the acquisition out of the way, we can focus on the real prize here: the Wild Mounts. They are fast, free, and most importantly, are able to go on the ground and in the air. But sadly, not all of them were created equal. Here is a complete list of current Mounts in Arise Crossover:

Ground Mounts

Ground Mounts are found on the tallest point of the Islands. They can be used anywhere on the ground and are the best form of transport when you are farming enemies that are close to each other. Here is a list of all available Ground Mounts in Arise Crossover:

Ground Mount Spawn Rate Speed ~50% 60 ~40% 60 ~20% 70

Flying Mounts

These beasts can also be found at the highest point of the Islands. Flying Mounts are the most important form of transportation in Arise Crossover but are also the rarest. Some are even unobtainable at this time. If you are among the lucky ones, you will obtain the fastest ground, air, and aquatic forms of transport in the game. They can go from one place to another in record time and with maximum efficiency. Here are all Flying Mounts in Arise Crossover:

Flying Mount Spawn Rate Speed ~10% 90 Being a QA Tester

(UNOBTAINABLE) 150 N/A 160

All Mounts are good, but you need to find what your main activity is and choose your Mount accordingly. In general, Flying Mounts are the best in the game and should be used by all players for travel between areas of the town or different Islands.

And that is all for our Arise Crossover Mount locations guide. Check out our Arise Crossover Codes article for some freebies and goodies.

