Assassin’s Creed Shadows allows players to build a home base at the Hideout, where they can also gather allies to assist them in completing missions and successfully navigating combat. Each one has their own skills and can be equipped or upgraded at any Kakurega fast travel point once they’ve joined the league—but some are definitely better than others.

Although Junjiro is technically an ally according to the objectives map, he can’t barrel into a castle and take down a samurai. He’s just a kid, after all, though he does teach Naoe how to paint—which allows the player to unlock certain animals to add to the Hideout. Since he can’t be called into combat, he isn’t included on this list.

Here are all of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows allies, ranked.

6. Gennojo

(Ubisoft)

Gennojo is a romance option for Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, though his slimeball persona leaves a lot to be desired. As an ally, he can be summoned to distract enemies, which is useful in large castles or other situations where Naoe or Yasuke are about to be detected. Given that you can only equip two allies at a time, this ability set isn’t a particularly strong sell. Better to leave Gennojo at the Hideout.

5. Katsuhime

(Ubisoft)

Katsuhime is another romance option for Naoe and she’s a great shot with a teppo. She puts her skills to good use as an ally in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. When she joins combat, she can daze multiple enemies and knock health blocks off of them when she’s upgraded, making it easier for you to pick them off.

4. Ibuki

(Ubisoft)

Ibuki is a romance option for Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and his impact abilities are helpful against large or armored enemies. He can help you take down big guys like samurais and guardians, shattering armor and knocking off health blocks so they’re easier to take down.

3. Yagoro

(Ubisoft)

Yagoro is a later addition to Assasin’s Creed Shadows, and although he has a lot of respect for the hidden blade and the woman he learned it from, he lacks discipline and control. In combat, he can help finish off low-health enemies, which is helpful in sticky situations, especially if Naoe gets caught and has a host of targets descend on her at once.

2. Oni-Yuri

(Ubisoft)

Oni-yuri is an optional ally in Assassin’s Creed Shadows who joins the League if you choose to spare her in the quest to take down the pirates. She’s great with poison and will knock enemies out in combat while evading detection. At maximum level, summoned reinforcements will be delayed, which could be the difference between completing an area’s goals and getting out safely or getting stuck in endless rounds of brutal combat.

1. Yaya

(Ubisoft)

Yaya is one of the first allies you can recruit in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and her pacifist approach is refreshing in the face of so much blood-sworn vengeance and death. In combat, she throws enemies around like they weigh less than nothing, taking some of the heat off if you need to get past someone who’s too close for comfort or if you need to get out of a tight circle of bad guys.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

