Assassin’s Creed Shadows: How to Add Animals to the Hideout

The Hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be home to many animals, including dogs, cats, and even tanukis.

After unlocking the Hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, players have the option to customize the space. This includes adding pets and other animals for companionship. Here’s how to add animals to the Hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to Unlock Animals in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Each time Naoe or Yasuke pet a cat or dog in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, if it’s a breed type they haven’t interacted with before, you’ll unlock that animal for the Hideout. There are multiple dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens who can be welcomed into the League’s fold, including the stray you avenge in the pre-order DLC quest “Thrown to the Dogs.”

Additionally, Yasuke can unlock some small animals by painting them. Rabbits, fox kits, tanukis, and monkeys are among some of the animals you might encounter and document in the wild. If you so choose, you can add these critters to the Hideout, too.

At vendors throughout Japan, you can also opt to purchase farm animals, including ox and goats, for varying amounts of mon.

How to Add Animals to the Hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Go into the Hiroma and approach the bench to make improvements to the Hideout. Once you’re in the customization menu, enter build mode. Tab over to the wolf icon on the far right. This will list all of the animal types you have unlocked, separated into dogs, cats, and “other.”

Select the animal you want to add to the Hideout. This will take you to an overhead view of the Hideout, allowing you to select an open grid on the map and place the animal. You can position it wherever you want, but animals will freely roam once you’re back in game mode, so don’t expect to find them in the same spot every time you want a cuddle.

Aside from the “Thrown to the Dogs” pup, you can add duplicates (or triplicates, for that matter) of any animal to the Hideout. The game will limit how many total animals you can have, so keep that in mind if you want a big selection of critters. You can also remove and/or replace critters at any time by erasing/removing them and adding new ones in build mode.

That’s how to add animals to the Hideout in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

