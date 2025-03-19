Assassin’s Creed Shadows Immersive Mode, explained

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has always tried to immerse fans in different cultures across history. With Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has taken a new step to immersive fans in 16th Century Japan. Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s Immersive Mode.

What Does Immersive Mode Do in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Answered

In most Assassin’s Creed games the majority of characters’ dialogue is modernized, and they do not speak in their native tongue. In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this is mostly true as well. While you’ll hear an NPC utter something in their native language on occasion, the vast majority of dialogue will be in your selected language.

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Immersive Mode changes language settings up, seeking to provide more authenticity and accuracy. With Immersive Mode turned on, characters in the game will be locked to speaking the language they actually would have. This option sets and locks the voiceover language to Japanese. However, you will also hear Portuguese dialogue when appropriate as well, from the Jesuits active in Japan and Yasuke when he communicates with them.

Hearing characters speak in the language they actually should be can go a long way to make Assassin’s Creed Shadows more immersive and feel more accurate to the real history it pulls from. While fans have been able to emulate this effect somewhat in past entries, like by enabling the Arabic dub in Mirage, Immersive Mode is a big step for Assassin’s Creed.

Should You Turn On Immersive Mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Answered

The only real downside to playing with Immersive Mode on in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is that you will miss the performances of the main English voice cast. However, from what we’ve heard, the Japanese and Portuguese voice actors in the game are also incredibly talented.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows also has extensive subtitle options, so you can keep the ability to read the dialogue in your preferred language. Immersive Mode can be toggled on or off in the audio settings menu at any time, only requiring players to reload to their last save for the setting to take affect. Unlike the game’s Canon Mode, you won’t be locked into your choice for an entire playthrough. As a result, you have nothing to lose from trying Immersive Mode out and seeing if it’s the right option for you. If you want to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the most authentic way possible, Immersive Mode is an excellent option to transport yourself back into history and we hope to see it return in future titles.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows in available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

