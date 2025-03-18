Assassin’s Creed Shadows Romance Guide (Who and How to Romance)

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Feudal Japan, love is in the air. At least it can be, with certain characters depending on the player’s actions. Here’s how to and who you can romance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How Does Romance Work in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Answered

Being able to get romantic with other characters in Assassin’s Creed isn’t new. Fans will likely remember potential lovers from Odyssey and Valhalla. While this has been a feature in the franchise’s more recent RPG titles, the approach in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a bit unique.

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, both protagonists have options for romance. Players also have control over whether or not these relationships are short-term flings or longer lasting love; even if canon mode is enabled.

How To Romance Another Character in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Yasuke has dialogue options to romance Lady Oichi. Screenshot by The Escapist

Building an entanglement with an ally in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is thankfully pretty straightforward. There are multiple quest chains in the game that revolve around Naoe or Yasuke getting to know another character when recruiting them as an ally. Some of these characters will engage in some flirty dialogue or set up a hint of something more, and it’s up to the player to decide whether or not to take the next step.

Thankfully, you won’t have to read between the lines much here. Some of the other characters’ attempts at romance are particularly unsubtle, especially in the case of Gennojo’s dirty one-liners. When presented with a dialogue option to respond to characters, a heart icon will be present next to the dialogue option that will progress the romance. To romance a character, you’ll want to keep picking these options. The icon will eventually evolve to have cupid’s arrow through the heart at a pivotal moment in building the relationship.

With that being said, it’s not like choosing a dialogue option with a heart icon once or twice will lock you into a relationship. However, the inverse is also true. For example, in my playthrough, there was a moment where I had a dialogue choice with Gennojo that was important for developing the relationship with the character. The importance of these moments is indicated by a hard-to-miss text prompt letting you know that this decision will impact the character.

In my playthrough, I chose not to go with the flirty option at an early moment but did so later. When I finally had Naoe make a big leap toward something beyond allies with Gennojo, he denied Naoe because of this prior decision. As a result, it’s best to keep your romantic options open in Assassin’s Creed Shadows in these impactful moments, as you never know who might end up charming you later.

Who Can You Romance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Naoe and Yasuke both have romantic options. These romantic options are seemingly tied to each protagonist. With that said, it does seem that some characters are more favored in the writing than others. There are heterosexual and same-sex romance options available.

Here’s every romantic option I’ve found in Assassin’s Creed Shadows so far:

Naoe can romance Gennojo

Naoe can romance Katsuhime

Yasuke can romance Lady Oichi

And that’s the Assassin’s Creed Shadows romance guide, including who to romance and how.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

