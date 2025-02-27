Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trophy List (All 55 Trophies)

When Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches, trophy hunters will have their work cut out for them. Here’s the full list of Assassin’s Creed Shadows trophies to help you plan an achievement hunting play through.
Every Visible Trophy in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Ahead of launch, Ubisoft has revealed a big chunk of the trophies that fans can unlock in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The list will be the same regardless of whether players are seeking to acquire these achievements on Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox.
Ubisoft has also assured fans that no trophies are tied to story choices, so the full list can be unlocked on a single play through. This is true whether or not players play in the new canon mode. Difficulty also doesn’t affect trophies. With that said, here’s all the visible trophies and achievements fans can earn in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:
- Art of Ninjutsu – Master the way of the shinobi
- Art of Kenjutsu – Master the way of the samurai
- Make it Personal – Engrave your first weapon
- Sometimes – Perform a landing roll
- Reeding is Fundamental – Escape conflict by using a breathing reed to hide in shallow water
- Just Your Shadow – Distract the same enemy 3 times with shinobi bells
- Hook, Line, and Swinger – Stay airborne by swinging from one grappling hook point to another
- Acrobatics – Perform a Leap of Faith from a grappling hook swing
- Adept Shinobi – Perform your first assassination
- Master Shinobi – Assassinate an enemy through a shoji door
- Unseen – Perform 5 assassinations in a row without being noticed or entering combat
- Giant Slayer – Assassinate a powerful guardian in one go
- Adept Samurai – Perform your first Finisher as Yasuke
- Master Samurai – Parry an incoming projectile
- Unstoppable – Use Samurai Stand before performing a Finisher on an enemy
- This is Japan, Actually – Kick an enemy from a high place
- Overdesign III – Perform a Finisher on an enemy that is both Poisoned and Dazed
- Final Hearing – Sheath your weapon immediately after an enemy dies from Bleed
- Adventurer – Shoot an enemy in the knee with an arrow
- Test Your Might – Defeat the final enemy in the tournament
- Kofun Raider – Complete your first kofun
- Good Form – Complete your first kata
- Zen Master – Complete all kuji-kiri
- A Rare Occurrence – Complete all legendary sumi-e
- Sole Sanctum – Unlock the Hideout
- Chase the Morning – Add a sumi-e to the Hideout
- Against Wood and Stone – Fully upgrade a building in the Hideout
- Everybody Benefits! – Adopt a pet
- Happy Place – Reach the highest point on the map
- Pathfinder – Visit every province on the map
- Scouting Mission – Gather information using a scout
- Would You Kindly? – Complete a contract in each province
Every Hidden Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows also has just under two dozen hidden achievements. Most of these are likely to be tied to story progression or secret Easter eggs Ubisoft doesn’t want spoiled ahead of launch. While they don’t have descriptions as of yet, here’s the complete list of hidden trophies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:
- Prologue
- A New League Rises
- An Oath Fulfilled
- Fall of the Shinbakufu
- Epilogue
- Death Blossom
- The Thief
- The Toxin Master
- The Eager Assassin
- The Ronin
- The Warrior Monk
- The Sharpshooter
- Build Your League
- Front of the Pack
- Better than a Bucket
- Limitless
- In Case of Trouble
- Suture Self
- Leap of Fail
- Mortal Reminder
- Collector
- Made You Look
And that is the full list of achievements and trophies that will be available when Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on March 20th.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 20.
Published: Feb 27, 2025 07:38 am