Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trophy List (All 55 Trophies)

When Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches, trophy hunters will have their work cut out for them. Here’s the full list of Assassin’s Creed Shadows trophies to help you plan an achievement hunting play through.

Every Visible Trophy in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ahead of launch, Ubisoft has revealed a big chunk of the trophies that fans can unlock in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The list will be the same regardless of whether players are seeking to acquire these achievements on Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Ubisoft has also assured fans that no trophies are tied to story choices, so the full list can be unlocked on a single play through. This is true whether or not players play in the new canon mode. Difficulty also doesn’t affect trophies. With that said, here’s all the visible trophies and achievements fans can earn in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

Art of Ninjutsu – Master the way of the shinobi

Art of Kenjutsu – Master the way of the samurai

Make it Personal – Engrave your first weapon

Sometimes – Perform a landing roll

Reeding is Fundamental – Escape conflict by using a breathing reed to hide in shallow water

Just Your Shadow – Distract the same enemy 3 times with shinobi bells

Hook, Line, and Swinger – Stay airborne by swinging from one grappling hook point to another

Acrobatics – Perform a Leap of Faith from a grappling hook swing

Adept Shinobi – Perform your first assassination

Master Shinobi – Assassinate an enemy through a shoji door

Unseen – Perform 5 assassinations in a row without being noticed or entering combat

Giant Slayer – Assassinate a powerful guardian in one go

Adept Samurai – Perform your first Finisher as Yasuke

Master Samurai – Parry an incoming projectile

Unstoppable – Use Samurai Stand before performing a Finisher on an enemy

This is Japan, Actually – Kick an enemy from a high place

Overdesign III – Perform a Finisher on an enemy that is both Poisoned and Dazed

Final Hearing – Sheath your weapon immediately after an enemy dies from Bleed

Adventurer – Shoot an enemy in the knee with an arrow

Test Your Might – Defeat the final enemy in the tournament

Kofun Raider – Complete your first kofun

Good Form – Complete your first kata

Zen Master – Complete all kuji-kiri

A Rare Occurrence – Complete all legendary sumi-e

Sole Sanctum – Unlock the Hideout

Chase the Morning – Add a sumi-e to the Hideout

Against Wood and Stone – Fully upgrade a building in the Hideout

Everybody Benefits! – Adopt a pet

Happy Place – Reach the highest point on the map

Pathfinder – Visit every province on the map

Scouting Mission – Gather information using a scout

Would You Kindly? – Complete a contract in each province

Every Hidden Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows also has just under two dozen hidden achievements. Most of these are likely to be tied to story progression or secret Easter eggs Ubisoft doesn’t want spoiled ahead of launch. While they don’t have descriptions as of yet, here’s the complete list of hidden trophies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

Prologue

A New League Rises

An Oath Fulfilled

Fall of the Shinbakufu

Epilogue

Death Blossom

The Thief

The Toxin Master

The Eager Assassin

The Ronin

The Warrior Monk

The Sharpshooter

Build Your League

Front of the Pack

Better than a Bucket

Limitless

In Case of Trouble

Suture Self

Leap of Fail

Mortal Reminder

Collector

Made You Look

And that is the full list of achievements and trophies that will be available when Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on March 20th.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 20.

