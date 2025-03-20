Not every decision in Assassin’s Creed Shadows has much meaning, but choosing to confront Wakasa or Otama will have consequences for the rest of the campaign mission, “The Tea Ceremony.”

While both fellow members of the tea ceremony each give reasons to be suspicious of them, there is only one real right answer that makes the rest of this quest in the game much easier.

Should You Confront Wakasa or Otama in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Image Source: Ubisoft Quebec via The Escapist

After the tea ceremony in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you need to confront Wakasa since she’s indeed the Golden Teppo of the Onryo, and solving her identity will result in you getting to kill her in the easiest way.

When you confront Wakasa, she’ll take Naoe to her home to talk about the matter in private. As soon as you enter Wakasa’s abode, you can subtly notice you definitely chose the right target because of the kasa (straw hat) she wore during the prologue as the Onryo is hanging on her wall.

After some back-and-forth dialogue, the scene leads to Naoe being able to kill Wakasa just by taking her Teppo from the wall and shooting her point-blank with it — quickly ending the mission.

What If You Confront Otama in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

If you decide after the tea ceremony that Otama is the Golden Teppo in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll still be able to rightly kill Wakasa, but your error will have you need to go through a whole stealth and combat encounter against various enemies as well.

First, choosing to target Otama will have Naoe chase her down and kill her. While the letter on Otama’s person reveals that she was corrupt in her own right, letting Wakasa get away gives her time to hole herself up with her soldiers in Osaka castle.

To kill her, you’ll have to journey there before either taking on her soldiers first to get to her or sneaking around them. If you’ve already unlocked the nearby Osaka Tenshu fast travel point, you’ll be able to almost get here anyway, albeit with a couple of standard enemies to get in your way.

However, even if you can sneak up behind Wakasa for an assassination attempt, it won’t be enough, so you’ll have to take her on in at least a one-on-one right.

The boss fight isn’t that difficult, but deciding to confront Wakasa or Otama first will provide much less of a headache, along with being a far more satisfying cinematic kill. After all, she did play her part in killing Naoe’s father.

Now that you know the best decision to make after the Tea Ceremony mission, find out how to get XP and level up fast in Assassin’s Creed Shadows so you’ll be ready to take on the game’s harder missions. Better yet, take a look at how to quickly get more Knowledge Points, allowing you to unlock more skills for Naoe and Yasuke to acquire.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

