Astro Bot Slo-Mo Casino Walkthrough & Collectibles

The Slow-Mo Casino is full of bright lights and chaos in Astro Bot, and to help us out, we can slow down time when we need it. In this guide, we will cover how you can use time to collect all the Bots and puzzle pieces hidden throughout the level.

Slo-Mo Casino Walkthrough in Astro Bot

Screenshot by The Escapist.

A floating casino in space that is surrounded by high-speed cars is going to require some help to traverse. In this case, we get to use a device that briefly slows down time and it’s integral to finishing the level. You can find all the checkpoints, Bots, and puzzle pieces detailed below.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 1

Fly past all the cars on the way to the casino until you reach the first platform. Ahead of you is a bright bridge and a robot that is directing traffic. Move to the robot’s platform where a crash will happen. Take out the enemies that appear around the crash and pull the wire on the truck. This is how you get a hold of the slow-motion device.

Hit “R2” as you get close to the bridge to slow down time. How much time you have is limited, so cross as fast as you can. The next checkpoint is across the bride, which means you don’t need to go far.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 2 (Bot 1)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Before heading through the red-cloth entrance, look at the dolphins that are flipping around the fountain. Face the lowest dolphin and slow down time when they line up ahead of you. Once they are stopped, use them to reach the highest platform where two yellow slimes are waiting. Take them out to save the Bot and add it to the ship.

Jump back down and walk through the main entrance to the casino. You will be brought to an entirely new part of the casino with slot machines on the other side. Technically the next checkpoint is just ahead but we’ll count this as a new area.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 3 (Bot 2)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

When you reach the new area, there will be four slot machines around you. The slot machine furthest to the right will have a hidden Bot on it. If you slow down time, you can see the Bot spinning on the symbols. Punch the red button on the machine when the Bot lines up with the yellow line. Timing the button will allow you to save Bot number two.

Now you can cross to the next area where there is an electrified roulette wheel. Like so many other platforms at this level, you need to slow down time to jump on a clear part of the wheel. On the other side is a set of enemies including the skull robots with spikes from the Gorilla Nebula. Break the glass as it spins the skull and reach the checkpoint.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 4 (Bot 3, Puzzle Piece 1)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Balance on the light platforms ahead and stop time to keep them from moving. On the left side of the path is the third Bot that is hanging around some small slot machines. Grab the Bot and then move to the platform further up on the right. There will be a puzzle piece at the end other right-side path as well, so don’t move too quickly through this part of the level.

Watch out for the floating robots as you head back to the main light platforms and make your way left to the higher levels. You can find a ladybug that is waiting to be punched. Flip it over with a standard hit and use the trampoline to get to the higher level.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 5

This area is short but it requires some finesse and speed. Two more electrified roulette wheels are spinning ahead. Slow down time and line them up so that you can reach the other side. You won’t have enough time to immediately slow time in between, so I recommend making the three or four jumps on the open spaces as fast as possible.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 6

Two more spike-swinging enemies are lined up on the next platform. Slow time as their back is turned toward you and then give them both a couple of hits. There is plenty of time to break them with one stop so that you can comfortably move ahead. Use the vent with the casino chips as a platform when you slow time to reach the higher level.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 7 (Bot 4, Puzzle Piece 2)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

When you reach the next area, the first step is to turn around. You will see a big golden cage that is suspended in the air. The same chips that you used to reach your current platform can be used to reach the cage as well. Slow down time and use the chips to reach the edge of the gold cage. Run to the other side where there are green cubes. Push the cube all the way on the right to open the entrance to the cage and grab the Sly Cooper Bot.

Now head back to where the chameleon is and dodge the yellow projectiles. All you need to do is punch these in the back to take them out, which is even easier with the time manipulation. More enemies await, but the next step is to look over the edge on your left. Slow down time and jump on the roulette wheel below you to grab the second puzzle piece.

Head back up and get ready to fight a new card enemy. The card robots will float and throw decks of cards at you. If you slow down time as they throw the cards down at you, they can be used as a bridge to reach them and punch them once. That’s enough to beat them and reach the next area.

Slow-Mo Casino Area 8 (Bot 5, Bot 6)

Pull the wire on the wall to open up the entrance. Across the way of the new area is a chameleon that is launching more orbs. Approach the moving dice in between the chasm and slow time to dodge the orbs while platforming. Before you cross though, use the first dice platform to look left and jump on a hidden gold platform below. On that platform is a wheel with a chest behind it and a Bot stuck to the panel. Slow down time to knock the Bot off the wheel for your collection.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Back at the top of the checkpoint, use the dice to make the full way across the chasm. Eliminate the chameleon and then look to the left at the purple chips stacked on the ground. It’s easy to miss but punching these chips will reveal a wire that can be pulled for a trampoline. That trampoline takes you to the island directly ahead of you. There you will find a giant blue hole.

Jump inside the hole to land in a weird dice platform. Damage all the dice to make them lower until you find the sixth Bot in the level. The spot you are looking for is at the top right and you can eventually see the tears from the Bot there. Grab the collectible and take the trampoline back up.

Cross the gap back to the normal area and pull the wire at the edge to spawn yet another trampoline on the platform.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 9

Another incredibly short checkpoint, only one move is needed for this section. Slow down time as the rock is spinning so that you won’t intersect with any of the electricity. Then use the the trampoline to jump across to the next section. Grab some coins along the way.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 10 (Bot 7)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Next, there is a dart board to the left that has a chest for 30 coins. The darts are your ticket to the platform where there is a wire to pull at the top, but there are no collectibles here. Jump back to the main platform and use the same dart to cross the gap. Take down the card enemy that is waiting for you as you cross.

With the card enemy out of the way, look to the right at the second dart board. There is a Bot at the top and you need to time the slow motion so you can utilize the darts as a platform. Hop across both darts and climb the ladder to find Joker as a Bot. Smack him to grab the collectible and then use the trampoline ahead to get back to the main section.

Slo-Mo Casino Area 11 (Puzzle Piece 3)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The same darts used to reach Joker can be used to reach the platforms on the left. However, you can look over the edge to find a hidden lip. Fall down and head inside the entrance to find some spinning surfaces. Slow down time and jump across them to get the third puzzle piece. Then you can climb back up and get ready to slow the darts.

After crossing the darts, hit the button to cause tons of chips to start falling. All that’s left in the level is to keep slowing time and climb up the chips as they fall. At the top, there is one final button under chips where some enemies are waiting. Take them out and hit the button to end the area.

And that’s the full walkthrough for the Slo-Mo Casino level.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

