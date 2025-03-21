Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Synthesis Guide

One of the most complicated parts of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is the Synthesis mechanic, which ties into just about every aspect of the game. Every resource you collect and weapon you craft is tied to it. Here’s how to make the most of it.

Synthesis Types in Atelier Yumia

There are technically three different kinds of Synthesis in Atelier Yumia:

Regular Synthesis conducted at an Alchemist’s altar

Simple Synthesis done from the radial menu

Building Synthesis done from the building mode

To craft weapons, armor, battle accessories, and magical items, as well as materials required for Synthesis, you have to use the regular Synthesis mechanic conducted only at an Alchemist’s altar. At the beginning of the game, you unlock the Atelier, which you can return to at any point to Synthesize; however, in places where you can build – plots of land after clearing a manabound zone and campsites spread throughout the regions – you can build and place a Simple Altar, which grants the ability for regular Synthesis.

You can access Simple Synthesis any time outside of battle in Atelier Yumia through the radial menu to craft bandages, gauntlets to use ziplines, and different types of repair kits to fix treasure chests, ladders, and more if you have the resources available.

Finally, the building mode – also accessed through the radial menu – is available only on certain plots of land; while not labeled Synthesis, Yumia is, in fact, Synthesising storage chests and wall hangings. The story will often refer to it as such – don’t get confused.

How to Synthesize Equipment in Atelier Yumia

By far the most complicated aspect of Synthesis is the regular form done at altars. To craft, for example, a gun staff for Yumia, you’ll need to first find the recipe while out exploring the world; that said, you can upgrade your existing gun staff recipes using particles found at mana fountains at a Recipe Recall Station. With that done, you’ll have to do the following at an Alchemist’s altar:

Select the type of gun staff you wish to create

Select Synthesis Skills (if Synthesis Skills are unlocked in the skill tree)

Select the initial Alchemy Core to build off of Effects Alchemy Core increases the selected skills Quality Alchemy Core increases the quality level of the completed item Trait Alchemy Core increases the amount of Trait Crystal slots you can socket into the item

Fill the slots of each Alchemy Core with resources you’ve collected

Try to collect mana fragments to increase the quality further

Once finished, Synthesize the item

The trick to Synthesizing strong items early on is to unlock Synthesis Skills from the Synthesis section of the skill tree as early as possible in Atelier Yumia because they’ll provide flat damage and quality boots to the item; furthermore, you’ll be able to duplicate items thus saving resources.

Likewise, you can add resources to all three Alchemy Cores to further increase the quality of the item. To do so, press the left or right bumper while filling the slots in a specific core. If you manage to grab the fragments of mana – the yellow sparkles surrounding an Alchemy Core – for all three, you’ll greatly increase the strength of your time. You’ll want to do this most of the time unless you’re crafting a quest item.

Finally, don’t neglect to add resources that match the element type of specific slots. When selecting resources, you can tell which ones match by the blue outline around them. Furthermore, you can organize your resources from the submenu to select higher-quality ones first; that said, you may want to prioritize effects instead.

If you don’t wish to engage with this complicated mechanic, it’s best to select the auto-Synthesis option after selecting Synthesis Skills. The game does a great job at creating the best item possible, and as a result, you’ll be able to take down the final boss – at least on the Normal difficulty – without too much trouble.

And that’s all you need to know to make the most of the Synthesis mechanic in Atelier Yumia.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is available now.

