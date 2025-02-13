Atomfall Release Date, Trailer, and All Platforms

The upcoming action game Atomfall is steadily building up hype ahead of its March launch. With a new trailer out, showcasing the game’s survivalist gameplay, here is when Atomfall is set to be released, where you can watch the trailer, and what platforms the title will be available on.

Image via Rebellion Developments

Atomfall is currently set to be released on March 27, 2025 on all of its announced launch platforms. This comes a little less than a year after the game’s official announcement during the Xbox Showcase as part of Summer Game Fest in June 2024. The game is being developed and published by Rebellion Developments, the same game studio behind the Sniper Elite series.

The game takes place in an alternate history version of the ‘60s, where the 1957 Windscale fire incident, involving the United Kingdom’s nuclear weapons development program in Northern England, grew out of control. In Atomfall, this has left a significant portion of the United Kingdom irradiated from the fallout and quarantined from the rest of the country. Players take on the role of an amnesiac in the quarantine zone several years after the incident, regaining their memory as they battle mutated monsters, shady military figures, and vicious cultists.

Atomfall Trailer?

The most recent trailer for Atomfall, providing a deeper look into its gameplay and the features available to players was released on February 12, 2025 through YouTube and other promotional sites linked to the game and Rebellion Developments. Though released before Sony’s February 2025 PlayStation State of Showcase, this trailer was also released through the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The trailer confirms the March 27 release date, as well as notifying viewers that Atomfall is currently available for preorder before detailing deluxe edition bonuses.

In terms of more specific reveals within the trailer, the game’s alternate history premise is presented, along with several NPC characters that players will encounter while exploring this strange vision of Northern England. The player character is shown searching buildings and caves for supplies, going as far as to use a metal detector, ultimately using materials to construct a Molotov cocktail. A variety of the firearms in the game is also unveiled, teasing the kind of explosive gunplay that Rebellion Developments is known for with their past work.

All Platforms for Atomfall

Atomfall is poised for a huge multiplatform release, with the game launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Xbox owners or with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription will have access to the game on day one. Similarly, those with a PC Game Pass subscription will also have access to Atomfall on day one as part of this service.

PC players can also purchase Atomfall through Steam or the Epic Games Store. Those who preorder the deluxe edition will not only get the usual incentives, but also receive early access to the base game three days before the wide release date. This early access does not include the planned story expansion, which is included as part of the Atomfall deluxe edition.

