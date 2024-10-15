‘Avatar: The Last Airbender Live’ Tour Dates with Ticket Prices for Every City

A live orchestra is bringing to life some of the most iconic scenes from the series Avatar: The Last Airbender, and we have all of the details on when and where you can watch the incredible show.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Live 2025 Tickets
Fans can snag their tickets to Avatar: The Last Airbender Live on StubHub.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Live 2025 dates, cities, and ticket prices
|Date
|City
|Ticket Prices
|Oct. 15
|Charlotte, NC
|Starting at $167
|Oct. 16
|Baltimore, MD
|Starting at $165
|Oct. 17
|Cleveland, OH
|Starting at $99
|Oct. 18
|Milwaukee, WI
|Starting at $15
|Oct. 19
|Chicago, IL
|Starting at $138
|Oct. 19
|Chicago, IL
|Starting at $65
|Oct. 20
|Detroit, MI
|Starting at $32
|Oct. 20
|Detroit, MI
|Starting at $67
|Oct. 22
|Chesterfield, MO
|Starting at $47
|Oct. 23
|Peoria, IL
|Starting at $9
|Oct. 24
|Columbus, OH
|Starting at $113
|Oct. 25
|Madison, WI
|Starting at $197
|Oct. 26
|Indianapolis, IN
|Starting at $30
|Oct. 26
|Indianapolis, IN
|Starting at $40
|Oct. 27
|Nashville, TN
|Starting at $55
|Oct. 28
|Nashville, TN
|Starting at $6
|Oct. 29
|Louisville, KY
|Starting at $45
|Oct. 30
|Cincinnati, OH
|Starting at $69
|Nov. 1
|Wichita, KS
|Starting at $57
|Nov. 2
|Kansas City, MO
|Starting at $554
|Nov. 2
|Kansas, MO
|Starting at $270
|Nov. 3
|Minneapolis, MN
|Starting at $167
|Nov. 6
|Spokane, WA
|Starting at $36
|Nov. 7
|Eugene, OR
|Starting at $33
|Nov. 8
|Portland, OR
|Starting at $202
|Nov. 9
|Seattle, WA
|Starting at $71
|Nov. 9
|Seattle, WA
|Starting at $98
|Nov. 10
|Seattle, WA
|Starting at $51
|Nov. 10
|Seattle, WA
|Starting at $45
|Nov. 11
|Boise, ID
|Starting at $35
|Nov. 12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Starting at $153
|Nov. 14
|Sacramento, CA
|Starting at $201
|Nov. 15
|Riverside, CA
|Starting at $161
|Nov. 16
|Las Vegas, NV
|Starting at $126
|Nov. 16
|Las Vegas, NV
|Starting at $92
|Nov. 17
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Starting at $207
|Nov. 17
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Starting at $159
|Nov. 19
|San Jose, CA
|Starting at $90
|Nov. 20
|San Jose, CA
|Starting at $81
|Nov. 21
|San Diego, CA
|Starting at $239
|Nov. 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|Starting at $141
|Nov. 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Starting at $136
|Nov. 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Starting at $150
|Nov. 24
|Tucson, AZ
|Starting at $40
|Nov. 26
|Riverside, CA
|Starting at $78
|Nov. 27
|Sacramento, CA
|Starting at $42
|Nov. 29
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Starting at $120
|Nov. 30
|Reno, NV
|Starting at $43
|Dec. 1
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Starting at $71
|Dec. 2
|Denver, CO
|Tickets are not being sold at this time
|Dec. 4
|San Antonio, TX
|Starting at $59
|Dec. 5
|Sugar Land, TX
|Starting at $39
|Dec. 6
|Shreveport, LA
|Starting at $34
|Dec. 7
|Huntsville, AL
|Starting at $32
|Dec. 8
|Richmond, KY
|Starting at $43
|Dec. 10
|North Charleston, SC
|Starting at $64
|Dec. 11
|Evans, GA
|Starting at $41
|Dec. 12
|Clearwater, FL
|Starting at $59
|Dec. 13
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Starting at $38
|Dec. 14
|Miami, FL
|Tickets are not being sold at this time
|Dec. 14
|Miami, FL
|Tickets are not being sold at this time
|Dec. 15
|Melbourne, FL
|Tickets are not being sold at this time
|Dec. 17
|Columbia, SC
|Starting at $60
|Dec. 18
|Chattanooga, TN
|Starting at $54
|Dec. 19
|Akron, OH
|Starting at $40
|Dec. 20
|Reading, PA
|Starting at $59
|Dec. 21
|Lowell, MA
|Starting at $68
|Dec. 22
|Stamford, CT
|Starting at $52
Published: Oct 14, 2024 11:05 pm