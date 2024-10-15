‘Avatar: The Last Airbender Live’ Tour Dates with Ticket Prices for Every City

A live orchestra is bringing to life some of the most iconic scenes from the series Avatar: The Last Airbender, and we have all of the details on when and where you can watch the incredible show.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live 2025 Tickets

Fans can snag their tickets to Avatar: The Last Airbender Live on StubHub.

Date City Ticket Prices Oct. 15 Charlotte, NC Starting at $167 Oct. 16 Baltimore, MD Starting at $165 Oct. 17 Cleveland, OH Starting at $99 Oct. 18 Milwaukee, WI Starting at $15 Oct. 19 Chicago, IL Starting at $138 Oct. 19 Chicago, IL Starting at $65 Oct. 20 Detroit, MI Starting at $32 Oct. 20 Detroit, MI Starting at $67 Oct. 22 Chesterfield, MO Starting at $47 Oct. 23 Peoria, IL Starting at $9 Oct. 24 Columbus, OH Starting at $113 Oct. 25 Madison, WI Starting at $197 Oct. 26 Indianapolis, IN Starting at $30 Oct. 26 Indianapolis, IN Starting at $40 Oct. 27 Nashville, TN Starting at $55 Oct. 28 Nashville, TN Starting at $6 Oct. 29 Louisville, KY Starting at $45 Oct. 30 Cincinnati, OH Starting at $69 Nov. 1 Wichita, KS Starting at $57 Nov. 2 Kansas City, MO Starting at $554 Nov. 2 Kansas, MO Starting at $270 Nov. 3 Minneapolis, MN Starting at $167 Nov. 6 Spokane, WA Starting at $36 Nov. 7 Eugene, OR Starting at $33 Nov. 8 Portland, OR Starting at $202 Nov. 9 Seattle, WA Starting at $71 Nov. 9 Seattle, WA Starting at $98 Nov. 10 Seattle, WA Starting at $51 Nov. 10 Seattle, WA Starting at $45 Nov. 11 Boise, ID Starting at $35 Nov. 12 Salt Lake City, UT Starting at $153 Nov. 14 Sacramento, CA Starting at $201 Nov. 15 Riverside, CA Starting at $161 Nov. 16 Las Vegas, NV Starting at $126 Nov. 16 Las Vegas, NV Starting at $92 Nov. 17 Costa Mesa, CA Starting at $207 Nov. 17 Costa Mesa, CA Starting at $159 Nov. 19 San Jose, CA Starting at $90 Nov. 20 San Jose, CA Starting at $81 Nov. 21 San Diego, CA Starting at $239 Nov. 22 Los Angeles, CA Starting at $141 Nov. 23 Los Angeles, CA Starting at $136 Nov. 23 Los Angeles, CA Starting at $150 Nov. 24 Tucson, AZ Starting at $40 Nov. 26 Riverside, CA Starting at $78 Nov. 27 Sacramento, CA Starting at $42 Nov. 29 San Luis Obispo, CA Starting at $120 Nov. 30 Reno, NV Starting at $43 Dec. 1 Salt Lake City, UT Starting at $71 Dec. 2 Denver, CO Tickets are not being sold at this time Dec. 4 San Antonio, TX Starting at $59 Dec. 5 Sugar Land, TX Starting at $39 Dec. 6 Shreveport, LA Starting at $34 Dec. 7 Huntsville, AL Starting at $32 Dec. 8 Richmond, KY Starting at $43 Dec. 10 North Charleston, SC Starting at $64 Dec. 11 Evans, GA Starting at $41 Dec. 12 Clearwater, FL Starting at $59 Dec. 13 Daytona Beach, FL Starting at $38 Dec. 14 Miami, FL Tickets are not being sold at this time Dec. 14 Miami, FL Tickets are not being sold at this time Dec. 15 Melbourne, FL Tickets are not being sold at this time Dec. 17 Columbia, SC Starting at $60 Dec. 18 Chattanooga, TN Starting at $54 Dec. 19 Akron, OH Starting at $40 Dec. 20 Reading, PA Starting at $59 Dec. 21 Lowell, MA Starting at $68 Dec. 22 Stamford, CT Starting at $52

