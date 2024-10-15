Image Credit: Bethesda
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender Live’ Tour Dates with Ticket Prices for Every City

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 11:05 pm

A live orchestra is bringing to life some of the most iconic scenes from the series Avatar: The Last Airbender, and we have all of the details on when and where you can watch the incredible show.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live 2025 Tickets

Fans can snag their tickets to Avatar: The Last Airbender Live on StubHub.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live 2025 dates, cities, and ticket prices

DateCityTicket Prices
Oct. 15Charlotte, NCStarting at $167
Oct. 16 Baltimore, MDStarting at $165
Oct. 17Cleveland, OHStarting at $99
Oct. 18Milwaukee, WIStarting at $15
Oct. 19Chicago, ILStarting at $138
Oct. 19Chicago, IL Starting at $65
Oct. 20Detroit, MIStarting at $32
Oct. 20 Detroit, MIStarting at $67
Oct. 22Chesterfield, MOStarting at $47
Oct. 23Peoria, ILStarting at $9
Oct. 24Columbus, OH Starting at $113
Oct. 25Madison, WIStarting at $197
Oct. 26Indianapolis, INStarting at $30
Oct. 26Indianapolis, INStarting at $40
Oct. 27Nashville, TNStarting at $55
Oct. 28Nashville, TNStarting at $6
Oct. 29Louisville, KYStarting at $45
Oct. 30Cincinnati, OHStarting at $69
Nov. 1Wichita, KSStarting at $57
Nov. 2Kansas City, MOStarting at $554
Nov. 2Kansas, MOStarting at $270
Nov. 3Minneapolis, MNStarting at $167
Nov. 6Spokane, WAStarting at $36
Nov. 7Eugene, ORStarting at $33
Nov. 8Portland, ORStarting at $202
Nov. 9Seattle, WAStarting at $71
Nov. 9Seattle, WAStarting at $98
Nov. 10Seattle, WAStarting at $51
Nov. 10Seattle, WAStarting at $45
Nov. 11Boise, IDStarting at $35
Nov. 12Salt Lake City, UTStarting at $153
Nov. 14Sacramento, CAStarting at $201
Nov. 15Riverside, CAStarting at $161
Nov. 16Las Vegas, NVStarting at $126
Nov. 16Las Vegas, NVStarting at $92
Nov. 17Costa Mesa, CAStarting at $207
Nov. 17Costa Mesa, CAStarting at $159
Nov. 19San Jose, CAStarting at $90
Nov. 20San Jose, CAStarting at $81
Nov. 21San Diego, CAStarting at $239
Nov. 22Los Angeles, CAStarting at $141
Nov. 23Los Angeles, CAStarting at $136
Nov. 23Los Angeles, CAStarting at $150
Nov. 24Tucson, AZStarting at $40
Nov. 26Riverside, CAStarting at $78
Nov. 27Sacramento, CAStarting at $42
Nov. 29San Luis Obispo, CAStarting at $120
Nov. 30Reno, NVStarting at $43
Dec. 1 Salt Lake City, UTStarting at $71
Dec. 2Denver, COTickets are not being sold at this time
Dec. 4San Antonio, TXStarting at $59
Dec. 5Sugar Land, TXStarting at $39
Dec. 6Shreveport, LAStarting at $34
Dec. 7Huntsville, ALStarting at $32
Dec. 8Richmond, KYStarting at $43
Dec. 10North Charleston, SCStarting at $64
Dec. 11Evans, GAStarting at $41
Dec. 12Clearwater, FLStarting at $59
Dec. 13Daytona Beach, FLStarting at $38
Dec. 14Miami, FLTickets are not being sold at this time
Dec. 14Miami, FLTickets are not being sold at this time
Dec. 15Melbourne, FLTickets are not being sold at this time
Dec. 17Columbia, SCStarting at $60
Dec. 18Chattanooga, TNStarting at $54
Dec. 19Akron, OHStarting at $40
Dec. 20Reading, PAStarting at $59
Dec. 21Lowell, MAStarting at $68
Dec. 22Stamford, CTStarting at $52
