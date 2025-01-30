Chris Evans Denies Reports of Steve Rogers’ Avengers: Doomsday MCU Return

MCU alum Chris Evans has debunked recent reports he’ll return as Steve Rogers/Captain America in upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday.

When Deadline broke the news of Evans’ supposed Cap comeback in December 2024, everyone took it at face value – even his long-time MCU co-star, Anthony Mackie. In a January 2025 Esquire cover story, Mackie (who plays Evans’ successor to the Captain America mantle, Sam Wilson) spoke about Evans’ Doomsday casting as legit. He also recalled previously asking Evans if he was part of the movie’s acting line-up and being told no.

But in the same article, Evans insisted that Deadline’s source had it wrong, and that he was being honest when he told Mackie he hadn’t signed on for Doomsday. “That’s not true […] This always happens,” he said. “I mean, it happens every couple years – ever since [Evans exited the MCU in] Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no – happily retired [from the Steve Rogers role]!”

As Evans himself notes, this tracks with his long history of playing down the prospects of him ever slipping into the Sentinel of Liberty’s blue and red spandex again. Indeed, the Boston native has repeatedly expressed apprehension about playing Steve Rogers post-Endgame, noting that doing so risked cheapening his original eight-year stint as the iconic super-soldier.

However, Evans has since appeared in one more MCU movie, 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine – just not as Captain America. Instead, Evans reprised his other superhero role, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, from 20th Century Fox’s mid-2000s, non-MCU Fantastic Four flicks. But whether Marvel Studios can lure him back for Avengers: Doomsday – or already has, and he’s sworn to secrecy – is something only time (and Doomsday‘s 2026 premiere) will tell!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

