Avowed Best PC Settings for Max FPS

Avowed is a graphical masterpiece, offering a rich and immersive world. To fully enjoy its stunning visuals without compromising performance, optimizing your PC settings is essential. Here are the best settings for Avowed on PC to help you find the balance to enjoy the stunning graphics without sacrificing frame rate.

Understanding Avowed’s System Requirements

Before diving into specific settings, it’s crucial to know if your PC meets the game’s requirements.

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-8400 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5700, Nvidia GTX 1070 or Intel Arc A580

AMD RX 5700, Nvidia GTX 1070 or Intel Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i7-10700K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080

AMD RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Ensuring your system aligns with these specs is the first step toward optimal performance. However, there is some leeway in these specs. Something between minimum and recommended is enough to enjoy the game at decent FPS. Of course, if you are planning to play the game on higher resolutions and high refresh rate screens, you will need a beefy system,

Make sure to let the game generate shaders on your first time running the game without any interruptions for optimal gameplay.

Optimizing Basic Graphics Settings

Adjusting the basic graphics settings can significantly impact your gaming experience.

Resolution: Set to your monitor’s native resolution for the sharpest visuals.

Set to your monitor’s native resolution for the sharpest visuals. Window Mode: Choose “Windowed Fullscreen” to allow easy switching between applications without minimizing the game. Fullscreen Exclusive is another good option if you want to have the least amount of input lag.

Choose “Windowed Fullscreen” to allow easy switching between applications without minimizing the game. Fullscreen Exclusive is another good option if you want to have the least amount of input lag. Frame Limit: Setting a frame limit can stabilize performance. If your system struggles to maintain high FPS, capping it can reduce fluctuations. Generally, you should set it the same as your monitor’s refresh rate, but 60 is a good middle ground.

Setting a frame limit can stabilize performance. If your system struggles to maintain high FPS, capping it can reduce fluctuations. Generally, you should set it the same as your monitor’s refresh rate, but 60 is a good middle ground. VSync: Turning VSync off can reduce input lag but if you experience screen tearing, consider enabling it.

Turning VSync off can reduce input lag but if you experience screen tearing, consider enabling it. Field of View: A setting around 90 degrees offers a balanced view without distorting the image.

A setting around 90 degrees offers a balanced view without distorting the image. Motion Blur: Disabling motion blur can result in a clearer image, especially during fast movements.

Advanced Graphics Settings Graphics Settings Breakdown

Graphics settings impact how detailed the game world looks and how smooth it runs. Lowering certain settings can drastically improve FPS without making the game look bad.

View Distance Controls how far objects render. Higher settings improve distant details but lower FPS. Shadow Quality A major FPS killer. Lowering this significantly improves performance. Texture Quality Determines how detailed surfaces appear. Higher settings need more VRAM. Shading Quality Affects lighting depth. Lowering it reduces realism but boosts performance. Effects Quality Controls visual effects like fire and magic. Higher settings look better but demand more GPU power. Foliage Quality Determines how dense grass and trees are. Lowering it improves FPS. Post Processing Quality Enhances visuals with effects like bloom and blur. Reducing it saves performance. Reflection Quality Impacts water and surface reflections. A high setting looks great but tanks FPS. Global Illumination Quality Controls realistic lighting. High settings improve atmosphere but cost performance.

Now, let’s break down what settings work best for different PC builds.

Best Settings for Minimum Requirement PCs

For those running Avowed on a lower-end PC, settings need to be optimized to hit 60 FPS while keeping the game looking decent.

Recommended Settings for Low-End PCs

If your PC meets the minimum requirements (GTX 1070/RX 5700, Ryzen 5 2600/i5-8400, 16GB RAM), here’s what you should tweak:

Graphics Quality : Custom (Balanced between Low and Medium).

: (Balanced between Low and Medium). View Distance : Medium

: Shadow Quality : Low

: Texture Quality : Medium

: Shading Quality : Low

: Effects Quality : Medium

: Foliage Quality : Low .

: . Post Processing Quality : Low

: Reflection Quality : Low

: Global Illumination Quality: Low

With these settings Avowed should run at 50-60 FPS on lower-end PCs without too much visual loss.

Best Settings for Recommended Requirement PCs

If your PC meets the recommended requirements (RTX 3080/RX 6800 XT, Ryzen 5 5600X/i7-10700K, 16GB RAM), you can push settings higher for a great mix of performance and visuals.

Recommended Settings for Mid-Range PCs

Graphics Quality : Custom (Mix of High and Epic).

: (Mix of High and Epic). View Distance : High

: Shadow Quality : Medium

: Texture Quality : High

: Shading Quality : High

: Effects Quality : High

: Foliage Quality : High

: Post Processing Quality : High

: Reflection Quality : Medium

: Global Illumination Quality: High

If you own a high-end PC then it goes without saying; you should be cranking up each setting to “Epic” right away and enjoy Avowed in its full glory with max FPS. If you’re looking to go the extra mile, check out the Best Avowed Mods.

Avowed is out now for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

