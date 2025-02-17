The opportunity to attack Captain Aelfyr in Avowed, or spare her as you reach a tense section of the mainline quest, “A Path to the Garden”, is another tricky decision.

If the intense disciple of Lodwyn helped burn down Fior Mes Inverno earlier in the game, her smug revelry in the town’s massacre and Giata’s anger definitely make revenge tempting. What’s more, your decision will dictate whether you can get an exclusive piece of loot as well.

Should You Attack or Spare Captain Aelfyr in Avowed?

When you get the option to spare or attack her, attacking Captain Aelfyr is the best option you can go with at this point in Avowed. That’s because doing so gives you the opportunity to grab a decent amount of loot from here that you couldn’t get otherwise, most notably the unique Death Knight Gloves.

Death Knight Gloves & Other Rewards for Attacking Aelfyr

In Avowed, Aelfyr’s Death Knight gloves are a handy piece of gear for defenders and elemental fighters, granting an item bonus of -10% Stamina cost while Blocking, along with a 15% boost to Frost Damage.

As you keep looting Aelfyr’s corpse after attacking and killing her, you can also take the following items along with the Death Knight gloves to add to your Avowed inventory:

Garnet (Gem)

Silver Fenning coins x26

Exceptional Scale Armor (+0/3)

Exceptional Great Sword (+0/3)

If you haven’t been prioritizing gear upgrades very often through your Avowed playthrough so far, getting an Exceptional Quality piece of armor and weaponry is an excellent opportunity to catch up.

What’s more, there will be plenty of dead Steel Garrote soldiers with their own loot you can pilfer from their bodies as well.

What If You Spare Aelfyr?

Deciding to spare Aelfyr and let her go doesn’t reward you with anything. That’s likely because when playing Avowed on normal difficulty, battling Captain Aelfyr and her band of Steel Garrote soldiers makes for a very challenging battle, including aggressive melee fighters and healing mages.

So, avoiding such a challenging conflict is seemingly the reward in itself. That said, if your godlike is under-levelled, you can always temporarily lower the game’s difficulty level to make things easier.

Killing or sparing Aelfyr will also make Giatta slightly happier or more anxious respectively, though consequences on that side of things don’t differ very much beyond a couple of minor discussions.

Now that you know that it’s best to attack and kill Captain Aelfyr in Avowed, find out whether you should give Keipo the Leviathan Heart during “Heart of Valor”, a lucrative side quest further in the game where you can get a lot of important extra loot. While you’re here, have a look at the complete list of Avowed’s main & side missions so you know how much there is still to play.

