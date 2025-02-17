The Heart of Valor quest’s final decision at the end of this Avowed side mission makes for a tough choice for Keipo and his precious Leviathan Heart. After Chiko finds out their uncle wants to use the heart to kill himself, Keipo finds out he has the Dreamscourge, and the optional route of uncovering half of his story about the Levithan was a lie to cover up his partner Umpara’s death, there are a lot of avenues your choices can go.

The biggest story branch of this quest in the game lies with whether to give Keipo the Avowed Heart, differentiating with your ending Heart of Valor with unique loot depending on your decision. However, there is a way to come away with almost all of the loot if you make the right dialogue selections.

Should You Give Keipo the Leviathan Heart in Avowed?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

We have confirmed that you definitely should not give Keipo the Leviathan Heart at the end of Avowed’s “Heart of Valor” side quest, as this opens the path for you to obtain all the possible loot without taking away hope from Thirdborn by exposing his secret.

To achieve this, though, you’ll need to have uncovered and read Keipo’s Weathered Journal, which can be found by pushing a button on the curved stone structure next to where you found the Leviathan heart.

We will first go into the base rewards you get for each decision path before breaking down the specific dialogue decisions to get everything.

Reward for Giving Keipo the Leviathan Heart

In return for fulfilling his dying wishby handing over the Leviathan Heart, Keipo will give you the unique weapon, Umpara’s Spear, the keepsake of his fallen partner who lied in their hunt for the Leviathan. It’s a powerful Exceptional Quality +1/3 weapon with the following stats and abilities:

Physical Damage 88 Stun 84 Stamina Cost 13 Critical Hit Chance 6% Ability #1 Deadly Mechanism – Power Attacks launch a poison dart Ability #2 Strike the Heart – +25% Critical Hit Damage

Reward for Not Giving Keipo the Leviathan Heart

For refusing to give Keipo the Leviathan Heart, talking to Chiko afterward, and making the right dialogue choices will result in you being given the Stormdancer armor set with the following pieces that have had their stats and/or abilities broken down into the table below.

You can also select the options to keep the Leviathan Heart and hold onto it as a Unique Trinket item, with the ability to gain a +20% Attack Damage boost at the cost of it slowly draining your health.

Stormdancer Armor Piece Quality Damage Reduction Additional Damage Reduction Maximum Stamina Maximum Essence Ability #1 Ability #2 Stormdancer’s Scale Exceptional (+1/3) 15% 35 -25 -35 Sheltering Gale: 5% chance to avoid ranged damage Shock-Proofed: +30% resistance to Shock Accumulation Stormdancer Gloves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Item Bonus: +10% Ability Cast Speed Thundering Blows: Power Attacks deal 5% bonus Shock Damage Stormdancer Boots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Item Bonus: -10% incoming Fire, Frost, and Shock Damage Static Charge : +10% Shock Damage for 10 seconds after dodging Stormdancer Ring N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sky-Mother’s Protection: +10% Shock Damage N/A

To get these armor pieces when speaking to Chiko, you’ll need to select the following dialogue options when Chiko says the “I’m sorry my uncle is sick…” line:

“Uh…about that. He’s not just sick. It’s the Dreamscourge.”

“He wanted to die before he turned. He was trying to keep you safe.”

“There is one way. We just stopped him from doing it.”

The third option is especially important as choosing the wrong one will make Chiko upset and have them leave while cursing your name, leaving you with none of the Stormdancer armor pieces.

How To Get All the Loot in Heart of Valor

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

To get every piece of gear available at the end of Avowed’s Heart of Valor side quest; the Leviathan Heart, Umpara’s Spear, and the whole Stormdancer armor set; without having to expose Keipo’s secret to Thirdborn, you need to make the following dialogue choices in the exact order when talking to both Keipo and Chiko, after finding Keipo’s Weathered Journal earlier in the quest:

Talking to Keipo

“We need to talk. Now.”

“Come clean. Chiko told me you want to end your life.”

“We wouldn’t be having this conversation if you had the Dreamscourge.”

“I’m sorry. I can’t give you the heart.”

“I respect your choice. But I can’t be a part of it.”

“Listen. I…I know what happened to Umpara.”

“And? Why didn’t you tell the truth?”

“That’s why you really trapped the ruins. So no one would find out.”

“No. The truth would do more harm than good.”

If you talk to Keipo about knowing what happened to Umpara first, you won’t get Umpara’s Spear when you refuse to give him the Leviathan Heart afterward. It’s only talking about Umpara’s fate last where you can end up with both.

Talking to Chiko

“Don’t worry. It’s right here with me.”

“He wanted to take his own life with it. Chiko stepped in to prevent that.”

“Let me hold onto it. I’ll take it far away and keep it safe.”

“[Lie] No, that was all.”

“Uh…about that. He’s not just sick. It’s the Dreamscourge.”

“He wanted to die before he turned. He was trying to keep you safe.”

“There is one way. We just stopped him from doing it.”

If you give Keipo the Leviathan Heart and get Umpara’s Spear in return, you can still have an upset Chiko give you the Stormdancer armor set by revealing their uncle’s affliction with the Dreamscourge and repeating the final two dialogue choices above.

The caveat to this is that you have to expose Keipo’s secret about Umpara to Tira Nui Hajime and have it revealed to Thirdborn, making the settlement lose its most hopeful story (which Kai mentions if he’s in your party) along with missing out on the Leviathan Heart as well.

By repeating our exact order of dialogue choices above, you get an all-powerful set of armor, a unique spear, the Leviathan Heart as a trinket, and everyone’s as happy as they can be in this bittersweet situation – all without having to choose between one or the other.

Now you know to not give Keipo the Leviathan Heart at the end of the “Heart of Valor” side quest in Avowed, check out all of the achievements & how to get them in the game. If you feel like building a new godlike, take a look at how to respec in Avowed so you can redistribute your Ability Points.

