Just like in an earlier mission when they made you an offer as “The Voice”, the offer of power from Sapadal in Avowed initially seems like a tough decision with how it’s presented.

However, it is very straightforward once you compare the results of the two options after getting to compare them in the game, one being a far better choice than the other.

Should You Accept or Reject Sapadal’s Power in Avowed?

If you want your godlike to be as strong as they can be in Avowed, you should definitely accept Sapadal’s offer of power at this point in the “Ancient Soil” campaign mission”. This is because you’ll get an ability that’s far more useful than the one you get if you refuse.

The Ability You Get for Accepting

After accepting Sapadel’s offer of power in Avowed, the much better ability you’ll get from the god is called “Thorn of Sapadal”, a namesake power that aims to help you be even deadlier in your journey across the Living Lands with the following description: “Fires a thorn of energy that passes through multiple enemies, causing damage on impact and momentarily Rooting them in place.”

It’s a strong extra ability to have in multiple ways. Not only is it a handy extra way to deal damage, but keeping enemies momentarily in place is excellent for combos with other combat tactics, like having extra time to cast and aim the obliterating Fireball spell.

If You Reject Sapadel’s Offer of Power in Avowed

Saying no to Sapadel in Avowed and rejecting their offer of power grants you the ability “Godlike’s Will”, which grants you an extra Ability Point to spend in the Fighter, Ranger, or Wizard Ability Trees.

This is the exact same ability you get if you also refused Sapadel’s gift of “Healing Touch” earlier in the campaign as well.

While having an extra Ability Point to expand or upgrade your skillset is always handy, having an exclusive new ability like Thorn of Sapadal is far better altogether.

The only reason to refuse Sapadel’s offer of power in this scenario is if you are planning on making the game as hard as possible for yourself to create a higher level of challenge. Overall, if you want to make the best godlike build and have the most fun, saying yes is the way to go.

Now you know that you should accept the offer of power from Sapadel, find out how to get Hylea’s Talon for upgrades to your weapons & armor. If you want to reorganize your build, check out how to respec in Avowed so you can reinvest your Ability Points into new abilities.

