Baby Steps Is a Goofy Walking Simulator from Ape Out & Getting Over It Devs

Baby Steps is a bizarre, rage-y walking simulator created by the developers behind Ape Out and Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, as revealed during this year’s Devolver Digital Direct. It’s a weird and unsettling mashup that follows Nate, a basement-dwelling 35-year-old who gets plopped into another dimension. Players control Nate, or more specifically, they control his wobbly, barely used legs as he navigates the mysterious land. He’s lost, and so are we.

Nothing seems to work in Baby Steps, but that’s kind of the point. It’s a physics-based adventure that comes from a group of developers known for creating uniquely frustrating video games. This literal walking simulator seems to share the most in common with Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, though, as players will no doubt spend hours just trying to move a mere few feet. You’ll want to see it for yourself, so you can do that by watching the announcement trailer below.

In terms of story, there’s really not much to go on, but we do know that Baby Steps features a dynamic soundtrack. Still, you can read a short summary describing what developers Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, and Bennett Foddy are offering below:

Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Literal walking simulator Baby Steps is set to waddle its way to PC and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2024.