Baldur’s Gate 3 Adds Fan-Favorite Companion, But Not In The Way You Expect

The latest update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally answered many requests from fans by adding a very beloved character as a companion. However, not only your partnership with them is merely temporary, but it also has a funny yet mildly infuriating twist. Small spoilers ahead.

With Patch 7 being finally available for PC, players can now enjoy features such as the new evil endings for those willing to follow the Absolute’s will and an in-game Mod Manager that makes adding new content (or modifying existing one) much easier than before. However, one of the many teased features was that “a certain bard could join the party temporarily”, clearly referencing Alfira.

While your encounter with the Tiefling girl is usually an amicable one, things aren’t as smooth when you’re playing with a Dark Urge character. In this specific scenario, Alfira will visit your Camp for a single night, only to be brutally murdered by your own hands as you cannot control your own bloodlust in your sleep. All because she wanted to join your party.

This unfortunate occurrence has led players to develop lots of compassion for her, wishing for her character to be expanded and for her to properly travel alongside you. And these wishes are finally granted during Patch 7, when Alfira becomes a fully playable character after she visits your Camp at night. The bad part? This is just Larian messing with us again.

Remember as they mentioned that this would be a temporary team-up? Yeah, they really meant it. This only happens during a Dark Urge run, where she’s immediately killed once you’re asleep. Yeah, she’s just never meant to be played.

This could be the new book’s definition of kicking a dead horse, as Alfira literally joins your party now. You need to have a free slot at your party for her to join, meaning that you could theoretically send off one of your companions to make space for her, only for her to die later. She’s controllable during the night, and you can level up her and give her new gear. You can even respec her to other classes through Withers if you want to! It’s just a fake-out, though.

Her destiny is to always die, unfortunately. To be fair, her death can be avoided by knocking her out before she has the chance to see you at night, but another person’s blood will be spilled instead. Watching my friends triggering her Dark Urge scene was my first contact with the game, and I was excited to see her as an actual playable character now, but I guess you can’t have nice things so easily.

So unless you’re a mod enthusiast, there’s no way for Alfira to truly join as your new companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. But getting mods is easier than ever with the native Mod Manager introduced in Patch 7, so there’s still hope for Alfira to live her adventures. Sort of.

Baldur’s Gate Patch 7 is available now on PC.

